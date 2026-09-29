Lamborghini Revuelto Redesign Caught Testing, But Is Styling All That's New?

It has only been a few years since Lamborghini took the covers off its flagship supercar, the hybrid V12-powered Revuelto, but it looks like the Italian brand might already be preparing a facelifted version. SlashGear has obtained spy shots of a prototype being tested on the road, and although it is covered in heavy camouflage, a few notable changes are visible.

The Y-shaped daytime running lights of the current Revuelto are one of its signature design motifs, but the prototype appears to be sporting stickers instead of functional lights. Its headlights also appear to be new, and although they're partially obscured by camouflage, the lighting design that is visible appears more similar to the limited-edition Fenomeno than the current Revuelto. Other aspects of the prototype's front design, like the prominent central air intake, also look somewhat similar to the Fenomeno.

Lamborghini already has a long track record of borrowing design elements from its limited-edition cars to use in its mainstream models. For example, elements of the Reventon's angular design were incorporated into the 2011 Aventador LP700-4. More recently, the Sián FKP 37 shared many design similarities with the current Revuelto, including its distinctive daytime running lights. However, the latest prototype's design is far from a carbon copy of the Fenomeno. The hood of the prototype is missing the prominent vents of the limited-run hypercar, and the roof shape also remains unchanged from the current Revuelto.