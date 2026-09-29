Lamborghini Revuelto Redesign Caught Testing, But Is Styling All That's New?
It has only been a few years since Lamborghini took the covers off its flagship supercar, the hybrid V12-powered Revuelto, but it looks like the Italian brand might already be preparing a facelifted version. SlashGear has obtained spy shots of a prototype being tested on the road, and although it is covered in heavy camouflage, a few notable changes are visible.
The Y-shaped daytime running lights of the current Revuelto are one of its signature design motifs, but the prototype appears to be sporting stickers instead of functional lights. Its headlights also appear to be new, and although they're partially obscured by camouflage, the lighting design that is visible appears more similar to the limited-edition Fenomeno than the current Revuelto. Other aspects of the prototype's front design, like the prominent central air intake, also look somewhat similar to the Fenomeno.
Lamborghini already has a long track record of borrowing design elements from its limited-edition cars to use in its mainstream models. For example, elements of the Reventon's angular design were incorporated into the 2011 Aventador LP700-4. More recently, the Sián FKP 37 shared many design similarities with the current Revuelto, including its distinctive daytime running lights. However, the latest prototype's design is far from a carbon copy of the Fenomeno. The hood of the prototype is missing the prominent vents of the limited-run hypercar, and the roof shape also remains unchanged from the current Revuelto.
The rear of the prototype looks notably different
At the back of the car, Lamborghini has also made some significant tweaks. The biggest alteration looks to be the rear diffuser, which has been completely redesigned with new strakes and larger vents below the taillights. Despite the lighting changes at the front of the car, its taillights appear to be unchanged from the current Revuelto.
The rear wing has also been revised, with what appears to be a third brake light now incorporated into its design. Notably, the prototype does not have the prominent fixed wing that appears on the recently unveiled Revuelto SV.
In a press release at its launch in August 2026, Lamborghini said that the Revuelto SV was both the fastest-accelerating and most powerful Lamborghini ever built. There are rumors that it might be eventually dethroned by an even more powerful version of the Revuelto, perhaps with SVJ badging. However, this prototype is unlikely to be a preview of a future Revuelto SVJ.
The prototype is more likely to preview the facelifted Revuelto
Speaking to CarExpert shortly after the Revuelto SV's unveiling, Lamborghini's chief marketing and sales officer Federico Foschini was quick to pour water on enthusiasts' hopes of a Revuelto SVJ launching anytime soon. He pointed out that the Aventador SVJ didn't arrive until the second half of the Aventador's life cycle, and the Aventador SV served as the sportiest variant during the first half of its cycle.
Foschini said that the Revuelto would follow the same formula, but he didn't rule out an SVJ version of the Revuelto later down the line. The camouflaged prototype isn't a Revuelto SVJ, then, but instead it's more likely to be a preview of what the standard Revuelto might look like in the second half of its life cycle.
Whether or not this update will bring any mechanical changes remains to be seen. The mid-life Aventador refresh saw the updated model renamed the Aventador S and given a power boost of 40 horsepower, so it's likely that a facelifted Revuelto would also be more powerful than the original. However, it's not likely that its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain will be replaced, especially given a high voltage warning sticker can be seen on the side of the prototype.
At the time of writing, Lamborghini hasn't confirmed any details about when this mid-life facelift might be officially unveiled. Given that the SV was only launched around a month ago, it's likely that we won't see the facelifted Revuelto launched until next year at the earliest.