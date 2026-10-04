Are Van Ladder Racks Universal? What To Look For When You Buy

When it comes to useful additions, a ladder rack on a work van can allow you to safely carry a ladder from one location to another. But if you're thinking of installing one, you should know that the type that you choose does matter. That's because van ladder racks aren't one-size-fits-all, so you'll need to make sure the system you get is designed for your particular vehicle.

Different racks are made for compact, low-roof, and high-roof vans, so the rack that works for one vehicle may not work for another. Compatibility can also vary between models from different automakers, which means you shouldn't automatically assume that a rack designed for one full-size van will fit another full-size van. The way a ladder rack mounts to the van is important as well, as some systems are designed to use the vehicle's exact mounting points.

There are a few other things to consider before buying, beginning with the rack's construction. Aluminum is lightweight and resists rust, while stainless steel is heavier but is more capable of carrying more substantial loads. You should also check the rack's maximum load rating and account for the weight of the rack and everything you're carrying. This is where your van's gross vehicle weight (GVW) comes into play, as you don't want to push the van beyond its limit. It's important to think about how you're going to use the rack, as certain designs and systems can help make everyday work easier to accomplish.