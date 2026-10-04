Are Van Ladder Racks Universal? What To Look For When You Buy
When it comes to useful additions, a ladder rack on a work van can allow you to safely carry a ladder from one location to another. But if you're thinking of installing one, you should know that the type that you choose does matter. That's because van ladder racks aren't one-size-fits-all, so you'll need to make sure the system you get is designed for your particular vehicle.
Different racks are made for compact, low-roof, and high-roof vans, so the rack that works for one vehicle may not work for another. Compatibility can also vary between models from different automakers, which means you shouldn't automatically assume that a rack designed for one full-size van will fit another full-size van. The way a ladder rack mounts to the van is important as well, as some systems are designed to use the vehicle's exact mounting points.
There are a few other things to consider before buying, beginning with the rack's construction. Aluminum is lightweight and resists rust, while stainless steel is heavier but is more capable of carrying more substantial loads. You should also check the rack's maximum load rating and account for the weight of the rack and everything you're carrying. This is where your van's gross vehicle weight (GVW) comes into play, as you don't want to push the van beyond its limit. It's important to think about how you're going to use the rack, as certain designs and systems can help make everyday work easier to accomplish.
Choosing the right ladder rack
There are different types of van ladder racks to choose from and the design you select can make a difference when on the job. Drop-down racks are built to make raising and lowering ladders easier, which can be useful when you're regularly loading and unloading them. Utility roof racks give you more flexibility for carrying materials like conduit and lumber. Grip-lock systems use a locking mechanism to secure the ladder and are designed for low-roof and compact vans.
The size of the ladder you're carrying matters as well, because the rack's configuration can determine what it can hold. For example, a ladder rack with its crossbars spaced four feet apart can carry 6-foot to 8-foot step ladders and 16-foot to 20-foot extension ladders. In contrast, ladder racks with crossbars spaced eight feet apart can accommodate 10-foot to 12-foot step ladders and 20-foot to 36-foot extension ladders.
The size and setup of the van is also important. Rack manufacturers can offer different designs based on factors like wheelbase and roof height, with some racks made specifically for shorter or longer versions of the same van. For example, a Ford Transit can require a different rack depending on whether it has a 130 or 148-inch wheelbase and the same is true of different wheelbase versions of vans like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Checking the rack's specifications against the van's exact wheelbase and roof height can help determine which design is needed.