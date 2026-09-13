What Are The Ropes On Extension Ladders For?

Whether you're a hardcore DIYer or just occasionally tinkering in the garage, there are must-have home improvement items you should own. That includes a ladder, which can vary in design based on its intended use. For example, many extension ladders have a rope that is used to change the ladder's length. This allows the person on the ground to raise or lower a section of the ladder without having to lift it by hand.

An extension ladder can have a pulley system that is used to move the upper section of the ladder, also called the "fly" section. Once the fly section reaches the desired position, rung locks on the ladder engage with the rungs to keep it there. However, the rope itself does not actually secure the ladder in its extended position. When attempting to adjust an extension ladder, the American Ladder Institute says that it should only be adjusted from the ground. That way, you can confirm the locks are properly in place before climbing.

You should also never try to extend or retract the ladder while someone is on it. Be sure the rope is always aligned with the pulley and inspect the pulley system regularly for any signs of wear or damage. Extension ladder ropes must have a minimum breaking strength of 560 pounds. Three-section ladders, which have an additional sliding section, can use a wire cable instead of a rope. But that cable must be at least 1/8 inch in diameter.