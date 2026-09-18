How To Stop Your Ladder Rack From Whistling On The Highway

It's not the most unique exterior accessory for your truck, but a ladder rack can be a huge value add, especially for contractors or roofers. However, nothing ruins an upgrade like an annoyance that you can't get rid of, like a persistent whistle from the rack when you hit cruising speed. The good news is that a whistle doesn't necessarily mean something's broken. The problem is usually just aerodynamics, and it's also the reason roof/ladder racks are one of the most common truck accessories that impact fuel economy. When you hit high speeds, air strikes the leading edge of the rack, then flows around and forms turbulence behind it. When all that high-speed air is repeatedly sliding off a bar or edge, it can create a whistling noise.

The front upright or first crossbar are the biggest offenders, because they're the ones hitting the undisturbed air first. The problem can also be exacerbated by an open space beneath the rack, which allows air to tumble around and create drag and noise. Ideally, you want a flat, vertical surface as the first point of contact for the air moving across your truck.

To address the problem, you first want to carefully inspect the rack. Make sure everything's tightened down and secure: bracing feet, end caps, accessory brackets, etc. Any loose parts are susceptible to vibration, which can often produce a whistle. You can also remove any unused clamps or other accessories and secure them in the bed or cabin, wrap noisy crossbars, or install a deflector.