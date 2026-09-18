How To Stop Your Ladder Rack From Whistling On The Highway
It's not the most unique exterior accessory for your truck, but a ladder rack can be a huge value add, especially for contractors or roofers. However, nothing ruins an upgrade like an annoyance that you can't get rid of, like a persistent whistle from the rack when you hit cruising speed. The good news is that a whistle doesn't necessarily mean something's broken. The problem is usually just aerodynamics, and it's also the reason roof/ladder racks are one of the most common truck accessories that impact fuel economy. When you hit high speeds, air strikes the leading edge of the rack, then flows around and forms turbulence behind it. When all that high-speed air is repeatedly sliding off a bar or edge, it can create a whistling noise.
The front upright or first crossbar are the biggest offenders, because they're the ones hitting the undisturbed air first. The problem can also be exacerbated by an open space beneath the rack, which allows air to tumble around and create drag and noise. Ideally, you want a flat, vertical surface as the first point of contact for the air moving across your truck.
To address the problem, you first want to carefully inspect the rack. Make sure everything's tightened down and secure: bracing feet, end caps, accessory brackets, etc. Any loose parts are susceptible to vibration, which can often produce a whistle. You can also remove any unused clamps or other accessories and secure them in the bed or cabin, wrap noisy crossbars, or install a deflector.
Disrupt the airflow
A more permanent solution is to install a wind deflector (sometimes called a wind fairing). If you mount it at the front of the rack, it will angle airflow up and over the rack before it has the chance to whistle through your ladder. You'll want a deflector either specifically made for your rack's front crossbar or one with a universal clamp that's the right size for the bar's shape/width. When you're installing, make sure it's mounted securely and positioned in such a way that it won't interfere with loading and unloading the ladder.
If a dedicated fairing doesn't work for you, there are some other options. You could try wrapping up the offending crossbar with some tightly wound paracord, which should help disrupt the regular airflow creating noise. You can also try rearranging accessories like light bars or conduit carriers behind the leading crossbar. Also, if you haven't, install end caps on any open legs or bars to prevent air from whistling through them.
The best approach is to make a single change and then getting your truck up to the speed at which you first noticed the whistle. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a good ladder to mount on your rack, check out our guide to the best ladder options from Harbor Freight.