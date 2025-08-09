Ford Transit Vs Mercedes Sprinter: How Do These Two Camper Conversion Vans Compare?

Van life has exploded in popularity in the last few years. Whether it's full-time travel and living on the road, or just owning a mobile setup for a few weekends of exploration and camping per year, the rolling campsites have a lot of appeal. Lots of vans are smaller and more maneuverable than full-size RVs. They can also be cheaper to buy, less expensive to run (better fuel economy), and easier to maintain. And two of the most popular vans for camper conversions are the Ford Transit and the luxurious-and-capable Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Both the Transit and the Sprinter are available in various configurations that offer a ton of space. They have powertrains that are robust enough to pull heavy camping setups, and both offer the convenience of nationwide dealership networks that can perform maintenance or repairs if necessary. Another benefit that both these vans share, is a vast array of available aftermarket parts and available accessories. Either van can be modified extensively.

On top of all the special configurations you can get directly from the manufacturer (like the specialized Ford Transit Trail that capitalized on the van life trend), there are seemingly endless ways to customize your van build, with either the Sprinter or the Transit starting as your foundation. How they stack up against each other in terms of space, available powertrains, and what each van offers, might help you decide which is better for your camper conversion.