4 Electric Weed Eater Brands With Better Ratings Than Ryobi

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If there's one thing people can agree on about landscaping, it's that they don't want weeds taking up any space. While some lawnmowers can handle these pesky bits of foliage, sometimes you need a tool specially designed to handle this exact task. Many of us know these tools as Weed Eaters or Weedwackers, but those are actually brand names, much like how people use Kleenex to mean tissue. These tools are properly known as string trimmers, and there is a vast array of them on the market from every popular tool brand. One of them is Ryobi.

Ryobi offers string trimmers in a variety of styles, as well as models for its 18V ONE+ and 40V battery power systems. Overall, Ryobi string trimmers rate decently well. Consumer Reports rated seven of the eight models tested as good enough to earn CR Recommended badges. Pro Tool Reviews and Bob Vila were both quite taken with Ryobi's 40V 17-inch and 15-inch string trimmer options, respectively. There's a lot to like about Ryobi string trimmers, but they don't consistently rank among the best offerings on the market.

Here, we'll look at four brands that receive the highest approval ratings across the board. Rather than just identifying the most powerful string trimmer from each brand, this list will take into account the opinions of outdoor power equipment expert reviews along with the thoughts of actual customers. Along with the sources mentioned above, we'll also look at reviews from places like Wirecutter and Popular Mechanics. Using these outlets, we'll determine a consensus of string trimmer brands that rate better than Ryobi.