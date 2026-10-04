The Luxury Appliance Brand You Might Not Realize Is Owned By Samsung

When you think of Samsung, you probably think of a smartphone or that high-end OLED TV you'd love to have in your living room. However, you might not know Samsung has a presence in luxury appliances too, through one of its subsidiaries, Dacor, which Samsung Electronics America acquired in 2016. For Samsung, the acquisition made sense: it already had a mass-market presence through its portfolio of refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ranges, and buying Dacor gave it a foothold in the luxury end of the market as well.

Dacor, which was founded in California in 1965, had built a reputation for manufacturing high-end appliances, with even professional cooks, including Le Cordon Bleu's Master Chefs, appreciating the company's products. A reputation like this isn't earned easily or quickly, and Samsung clearly saw value in buying into a brand that had already done the spade work.

However, rather than swallowing the brand and folding Dacor products into its existing appliance lineup, Samsung pitched the acquisition as a way to help the company grow. Dacor would continue operating from the U.S., with its domestic manufacturing base intact, confirming that it viewed the brand's heritage and reputation as an asset. However, the years since have not been kind, and Dacor's reputation isn't quite as it once was.