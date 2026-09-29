Opera Just Put An eSIM In Its Browser And It's Giving You 3GB Of Free Travel Data

If there's one browser company that always goes out of its way to make you wonder what else a browser could possibly do, it's Opera. Its products have everything from built-in VPNs and ad blockers to AI features, and one of my favorite examples of the company being ahead of the curve is Opera Neon.

The company pitched Neon as an experimental AI browser, but what made it special was how it pushed the boundaries of what AI browsers could be. It was one of the first to show us what agentic AI could do; instead of just answering questions, Neon could take action on your behalf, and I ended up using it for everything from ordering groceries to handling random day-to-day tasks I'd normally do myself.

That, essentially, is Opera's thing: It keeps showing you ways how a browser can do more than just open websites. But the company's latest innovation might be one of the strangest yet. Opera has built a travel eSIM directly into Opera for Android and, to make things even more interesting, it's also giving users in select markets 3GB of free data for three days.