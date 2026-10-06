6 Reasons Why Buying Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Over iPhone Duo Makes Sense

Apple finally unveiled its first foldable, and it is called the iPhone Duo. After years of leaks and rumors, the Cupertino-based company joined the bandwagon, which was (and probably is) led by Samsung and other Chinese brands. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 and goes all the way up to $2,599 for the top-of-the-line model. Apple will start shipping the iPhone Duo in October. While this is a big moment for Apple, being "first" and "best" are two different things. Samsung has spent eight years and eight phones learning what a folding phone should actually do.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 just landed too, and when put side by side with Apple's Duo, the Fold 8 wins more arguments than it loses. However, that doesn't mean the Duo is "bad." This is not a knock on Apple for trying something new. It is just a gentle reminder that experience counts, especially on a phone this expensive. SlashGear named the Galaxy Z Fold 8 one of the best foldables of the year, and that call gets easier once you line up the spec sheet against Apple's first-timer, which is the priciest iPhone model.

Missing Face ID, a smaller camera setup, a closed app world, and AI that is still finding its feet all play a part in that gap.

Here are six reasons why I believe the Galaxy Z Fold 8 makes more sense than getting the iPhone Duo right now, and why your money might be better spent on a foldable that has some experience.