China's New Aircraft Carrier Could Be Even Bigger Than America's USS Ford

The United States Navy has long been the world's dominant blue-water navy, thanks to its huge fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. As of this writing, the U.S. Navy operates 11 active aircraft carriers, which is to say nothing about smaller helicopter carriers. When the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) entered the fleet in 2017, it did so as the largest warship ever constructed. The Ford measures 1,106 feet long, 256 feet wide, boasts a height of 134 feet, and displaces more than 100,000 tons of seawater.

Now, it seems that China is preparing to overtake the Ford's standing as the biggest warship with its next carrier that's under construction at the Dalian Shipyard in Liaoning province, China. China has been rapidly building out its fleet to better compare its naval might to that of the U.S., and as of this writing, China has three operational aircraft carriers. The next carrier in the line is the Type 004 aircraft carrier, which is believed to be China's first nuclear-powered supercarrier.

If analysts are correct in determining its length, the Type 004 carrier being constructed will stretch 1,112.2 feet in length, making it longer than the U.S.' Ford-class carriers. It would also extend a good 65.6 feet longer than China's Fujian carrier, known as its Type 003 vessel. China's drive to dominate with a massive blue water navy could see even larger warships enter service in the future, though the Type 004 carrier isn't expected to begin operations until at least 2027.