The Wonky Reason The US Can't Have Fewer Than 11 Aircraft Carriers In Its Fleet

11 massive aircraft carriers make up the U.S. Navy's fleet, and though that's a very specific number, it doesn't seem to be chosen for a specific reason–other than it's the law. The government requires that no less than 11 aircraft carriers be in operation by the U.S. Navy at any given time, and it has been that way since 2007. Before then, it was 12, a number set by Section 126 of the National Defense Authorization Act in 2006.

However, as of late November 2025, only 5 U.S. Navy aircraft carriers were actually deployed. This includes the USS Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, both in the Pacific Ocean, deployed from San Diego, California. The other three were in operation globally, including the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's most advanced aircraft carrier, in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, the USS Ronald Reagan is undergoing maintenance, and the John C. Stennis is being refueled. The Navy's remaining four carriers are either under construction or are on the way.

The U.S. Navy is currently working to ensure that the new William J. Clinton and the George W. Bush, are both complete and ready to go in 2040 and 2043 respectively. The John F. Kennedy and the Enterprise, both expected to be ready much sooner, have actually faced delays along the way. Though the delivery of these 4 carriers would make a total of 11, one of the Navy's Nimitz-class carriers is actually aging out and will eventually be replaced.