4 iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades That Are Bigger Than You Might Realize

The iPhone X was the company's most expensive smartphone ever when it launched in 2017, and arguably helped normalize the idea of spending more than $1,000 on a flagship smartphone. The iPhone 18 Pro is the latest of its (non-folding) flagships and pushes the pricing boat out even further, starting at $1,200 for the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro and $1,300 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. That's only the start, too: storage upgrades are still very expensive, with the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max costing a whopping $2,400 — that's MacBook Pro money.

Apple likes to play it rather safe with its designs, which is why the new iPhones look nearly identical to their immediate predecessors. There are a few improvements, though, like the rear glass portion now being color-matched to the aluminum chassis for a more uniform look. The Dynamic Island has also shrunk quite a bit, allowing the iPhone to display up to three Live Activities at once. Welcome upgrades, sure, but hardly game-changers, and you'd be forgiven for thinking the iPhone 18 Pro doesn't bring much new to the table.

Look deeper, though, and you'll realize the iPhone 18 Pro may be a bigger upgrade than its familiar design suggests. From the considerably more powerful A20 Pro chip to a substantially better battery experience, here are four ways the iPhone 18 Pro takes a meaningful step forward this year.