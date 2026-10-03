Milwaukee Vs Flex: Which Brand Makes The Better Hammer Drill?

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Milwaukee has a strong reputation for power and performance overall, but those metrics matter most for tools like a hammer drill, which needs the oomph to drill into hard materials like concrete, masonry, and brick. Milwaukee's hammer drills, like most of its catalog, come at a premium price, which is why many users opt for other brands. Sometimes, you not only save money but get better bang for your buck — there are cheaper impact drivers that outperform Milwaukee, for example.

One such impact driver comes from Flex, which begs the question: does Flex also make a better hammer drill than Milwaukee? Milwaukee's current Gen 4 M18 cordless hammer drill (model 2904-20) delivers up to 2,100 rpm and 1,400 in-lbs of torque, and its 3602-20 M18 compact hammer drill offers up to 1,700 rpm and 550 in-lbs of torque. By comparison, the Flex FX1272T spins faster (up to 3,000 rpm) and delivers more rotational force (1,500 in-lbs) than Milwaukee's flagship. Its FX1231 24V compact hammer drill is both faster and stronger than Milwaukee's compact, with up to 1,800 rpm and 650 in-lbs of torque.

Beyond specs, a broader look at user experience and direct comparisons from multiple experts and professionals gives a clearer picture of which brand makes the better hammer drill. Relying on user ratings alone isn't ideal, because Milwaukee has far more product reviews online than Flex, and a larger pool leads to a more reliable average. Rather than the brand's quality, its lack of ratings is why Flex doesn't even appear on our list of the best hammer drills according to users. This is why it's better to look at video tests and professional reviews.