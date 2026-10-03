How Much Do Fakro Attic Ladders Cost And Where Can You Buy Them?

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If you're in need of an attic ladder for your home improvement toolkit, there are several different companies you're going to look to for them, such as Werner which has many highly-rated ladders. Another of these companies is Fakro. This Polish company first launched in 1991, and its primary focus actually isn't attic ladders. Instead, it produces roof windows and skylights. It's only in the last few years that Fakro has added attic ladders to its product lineup, but in that short time, it's already become one of the best in the business, earning good reviews from Popular Mechanics and Bob Vila.

Fakro offers a variety of attic ladders. This includes wood ladders, metal ladders, and scissor-style metal ladders. Depending on the model, they can be fire-rated, fire-retardant, insulated, or even electric. As for how much they cost, that depends not only on which of these particular things the ladder is but also on its size. On Fakro's own store, the lowest price for an attic ladder is currently on sale for $383.25 (normally $511) for the LWF-R Fire Retardant Wood Attic Ladder with a rough opening of 22.5 in. by 54 in. and a maximum height of 10 ft. 3 in. Prices go all the way up to $5,300 for the LET Electric Attic Ladder Z-Wave, which has a rough opening of 30 in. by 55 in. and a maximum height of 11 ft. 2 in. These electric ladders are a huge price outlier, though. All of them are $5,000 or above, while every other ladder currently sells below $2,000. Fakro clearly takes into account the budget possibilities of any potential customer with this price range.