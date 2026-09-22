5 Werner Ladders With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings
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It should go without saying, but if you own a home, you almost certainly own a ladder. You might even own more than one. If not, it's likely that you've come to the understanding that a ladder is one of several essential items you should have on hand for home improvement jobs.
There are plenty of options available to consumers in need of a good step ladder these days, though there are several factors to consider before you purchase one for yourself. Brand name may not be on the top of that list, but if you spend time shopping for ladders through big box home improvement outlets like Lowe's or The Home Depot, Werner is a name you're bound to come across, as their products regularly finding their way on to best ladder lists.
Apart from the home improvement professionals, Werner's ladders have proven pretty popular among real world shoppers, who regularly rank them at 4.5 stars or higher through Home Depot and Lowe's. Some ladders bearing the Werner name are more popular than others, of course, with a few earning hundreds and even thousands of reviews from shoppers. Here's a look at a few that saw their 5-star reviews chart well into the hundreds.
16-Foot Fiberglass Extender Ladder
Depending on the size of your home, or the trees you're looking to work on out in the yard, you might need a ladder that can take you higher off the ground than your average stepper. In these scenarios, a standard folding ladder may not get the job done, with a leaning extender model providing not only a boost in height, but easier access to things like gutters and tree limbs that might need trimming back from your house.
Werner's 16-Foot Fiberglass Extender currently holds a solid 4.7-star rating from The Home Depot customers. That rating is currently based on 478 reviews, some 394 of which are 5-star in nature. With or without ropes, extender ladders can be a little intimidating for newer users, of course, as they can sometimes feel less sturdy than folding models. If that's a concern for you, safety features are a common point of praise for this Werner, with customers appreciating its non-slip treads and Alflo anti-twist design.
They also appreciate the ladder's lightweight fiberglass and aluminum build along with its 250-pound weight capacity. One customer did claim that the ladder's safety features limited its usability, however, with others noting theirs were delivered damaged. Given its $209 price tag, those factors may be worth considering, even if the reviews are mostly positive.
Two-Foot Aluminum Step Ladder
Size is not always an advantage in the ladder game. In fact, a big ladder can sometimes become an unnecessary nuisance if the work you're doing is happening inside your home where big ladders are harder to maneuver. In those tighter spaces, larger ladders can even cause damage to things like walls, molding, and lighting fixtures.
For those jobs, this Werner 2-Foot ladder may be the smarter way to go. It'll likely be more cost-effective, with The Home Depot selling the ladder for $79.97. For that sum, you get a sturdy aluminum 3-step ladder that Werner claims can hold up to 300 pounds. In contrast, the ladder itself weighs just 5.5 pounds. With no-slip treads, a wide top step, and pinch-proof spreaders, the ladder is both ANSI certified and OSHA compliant.
The ladder has also earned the approval of THD customers, with more than 1,340 users awarding the tool a rating of 4.7 stars. As of this writing, some 1,079 of those who reviewed the Werner ladder gave it a 5-star rating. The ladder's sturdiness and its compact, easy-to-store design are regularly mentioned in the 5-star reviews, with many agreeing it's an ideal option for use around the house. Some shoppers noted problems with the ladder's delivery, however, meaning those interested may be smarter to try and buy it in-store.
Five-in-One Multi-Position Aluminum Ladder
The scope of your various home improvement projects can directly impact what you need from a ladder. If you're in need of a ladder that can operate in various functional capacities, there are models available that provide such versatility. That list includes this 5-in-1 Multi-Position Ladder from Werner, which is currently selling for $389 through The Home Depot.
Yes, that sticker price is hardly the definition of budget friendly, especially when outlets like Costco carry cheaper options. Still, this Werner boasts a sort of "one ladder to rule them all" design which allows users to utilize it as a standard step ladder, a stairway stepper, a 90-degree wall ladder, and a 25-foot leaner. It can even be separated and utilized as a 2-scaffold base in a pinch. The ladder can hold up to 375 pounds in weight, while its aluminum design keeps its weight to just under 50 pounds. Yes, it's also ANSI and OSHA approved, with its slip-resistant feet, Powerlite rails, and shatter-proof J-locks adding to its safety credentials.
Shoppers have rated it at 4.7 stars on The Home Depot. That rating is based on a total of 1,479 user reviews, 1,235 of which are of the five-star variety. Versatility, sturdiness, and overall design helped it earn those raves, though some claimed it can be difficult to transform. Meanwhile, a couple of 5-star reviewers also noted shoppers might be wise to wait until the ladder is on sale to buy one.
Six-foot Fiberglass Step Ladder
If a no-nonsense sort of ladder is what you're looking for, this 6-Foot Fiberglass Folding Ladder may fit the bill. According to users, it's well worth its typical $184.96 sticker price.
That price also includes a Werner Lock-In Paint Cup and liners, normally an additional $25 through The Home Depot. That might be a big-time bonus for those shopping for a good painting ladder, though it didn't seem like this Werner needed the bonus gear to earn its 4.8-star rating. That number is based on a current total of 3,284 reviews, with 2,882 of the reviewers awarding it five stars.
The ladder's fiberglass and aluminum build is mentioned in many of those reviews, as it keeps the overall weight to just 22 pounds. The fiberglass rails are also non-conductive, making this an ideal pick for anyone working with or near electrical wires. They're designed to hold up to 300 pounds on the job between user and materials too. The ladder is equipped with several carabiner points, so you can secure that gear when working on higher steps. As for the few negative reviews, shipping issues appear to be the main point of concern.
Four-foot Fiberglass Step Ladder
For those who prioritize user reviews and ratings above all else, this 4-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder is right up your alley. It currently fronts a 4.7-star user rating, and while that number might not make it the highest-rated Werner ladder on this list, it's worth noting that it is based on a whopping 6,537 reviews from The Home Depot customers, 97% of whom would recommend it to others. Just as impressively, as of this writing, the ladder boasts 5,383 five-star reviews.
Frankly, you won't find many ladders in the Werner vaults with more five-star ratings from customers. You may not find one deemed safer for use either, with the ladder's extra-large, non-slip stability feet providing 50% more gripping surfaces than other ladders. Likewise, the ladder's ComfortZone aluminum steps provide a reported 30-percent more standing surface. The top step of the ladder is also equipped with 12 Lock-In slots to hold tools like an impact driver, a paint can and tray, pliers, screwdrivers, a tape measure, and more.
At a cost of $109, this ladder also won't set you back too many of your hard-earned dollars. Despite all the positive reviews, just over 100 users hit the ladder with 1-star reviews, some of which take it to task for durability concerns. Other users also complained of the now-familiar shipping problems, which THD's online outlet might want to look into.