5 Werner Ladders With Hundreds Of Five-Star Ratings

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It should go without saying, but if you own a home, you almost certainly own a ladder. You might even own more than one. If not, it's likely that you've come to the understanding that a ladder is one of several essential items you should have on hand for home improvement jobs.

There are plenty of options available to consumers in need of a good step ladder these days, though there are several factors to consider before you purchase one for yourself. Brand name may not be on the top of that list, but if you spend time shopping for ladders through big box home improvement outlets like Lowe's or The Home Depot, Werner is a name you're bound to come across, as their products regularly finding their way on to best ladder lists.

Apart from the home improvement professionals, Werner's ladders have proven pretty popular among real world shoppers, who regularly rank them at 4.5 stars or higher through Home Depot and Lowe's. Some ladders bearing the Werner name are more popular than others, of course, with a few earning hundreds and even thousands of reviews from shoppers. Here's a look at a few that saw their 5-star reviews chart well into the hundreds.