11 Magnetic Milwaukee Finds Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Milwaukee has been serving the tool industry for over a hundred years since its inception in 1924. With continued innovation, the company created a long range of hand and power tools that help increase jobsite productivity for professionals, and also prove handy for homeowners and DIYers. Its aim has always been to understand the demands of the constantly evolving workplace and to deliver solutions that fulfill the needs of real users.
While there's a great variety of products offered by the brand, in this guide we looked only for magnetic Milwaukee finds that are worth adding to your collection. The magnetic mechanism serves a different purpose in each tool. For instance, if it is a light, then you get the option of hands-free use by mounting it onto any metallic surface. On a nut driver, then the magnet helps retain the fasteners in place during the driving tasks. And since Milwaukee is one of the biggest tool brands out there, there's a lot to get through.
Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measures
The Milwaukee Magnetic Tape Measures can extend up to 15 feet and has a width of one inch. The first six inches of the blade are made with an anti-tear coating, paired with nylon blade protection, which makes it sturdier. Additionally, the tape is built with a five-point reinforced frame to be impact-resistant, so minor falls won't damage the body. The tape features bold, black markings against a bright yellow background for clear readability even from a distance, plus the digits are printed on both sides so you can get the measurement from all angles.
Moreover, this Milwaukee tape can be hooked to a lanyard for easy carrying, or you can mount it onto your tool belt via the belt clip. The magnetic hook lets you stick the tape measure onto any ferrous surface or metal studs, to measure long surfaces without the help of a second person.
Rated at 4.6 stars from over 1,050 customer reviews on Amazon, the product can be bought for around $27. Customers found it to be of solid build, with a strong magnet that acts well as an anchor to obtain precise readings when working solo.
RedLithium USB Stick Light
Milwaukee's RedLithium USB Stick Light can generate up to 550 lumens of light to carry out your tasks in basements, rooftops, and other dark spaces. You can select between four modes — front, back, dual panel, and inspection light — and two brightness levels depending on how much light you need for the task at hand. Furthermore, the light can fold inwards for compact storage, and the head is designed with the ability to rotate 220 degrees vertically to give you targeted lighting.
Thanks to the magnet and hook, you can mount the light overhead or on any ferrous surface for hands-free usage. Moreover, the gadget gives a runtime of about two hours on high brightness and can be recharged via a USB-C port or the dedicated RedLithium USB Stick Light Charging Dock.
For durability, the design is IP54-rated, indicating ingress protection against water and dust, and can also withstand drops from a height of six feet. Plus, the body is corrosion-resistant, so you can safely use it across job sites. You can buy the light at $169 on Home Depot, where it has 285 ratings with an average of 4.5.
Packout Magnetic Bin Tool Holder
When working on repairs and renovations, you can store and organize the fasteners, small power tool accessories, and hand tools on the Milwaukee Packout Magnetic Bin Tool Holder, available at Home Depot for $15. The tool holder can either be hung on wall plates and racks or stored inside an organizers, thanks to its low-profile build and modular connectivity with the Packout system. Thanks to the non-marring magnetic base, the brand claims you can place the product on any metal surface without leaving scratches or marks.
The tool tray has received a 4.7-star rating on Home Depot from 334 reviewers, with 94% of them recommending the product. It makes for a useful addition to your collection, especially if you have a range of products from the Packout system. According to user reviews, these containers are surprisingly spacious and have a strong magnet to keep everything inside.
10 in. Magnetic Torpedo Level
Falling into the hand tool category, the 10 in. Magnetic Torpedo Level from Milwaukee is useful for checking plumb and horizontal level, to ensure that a surface is aligned with other objects. It is made with an aluminum frame meant to withstand accidental drops and impacts, while the vials are filled within high-contrast, yellow liquid for better visibility.
There are three magnets in the torpedo, which allows it to stick to metal surfaces. Also, the three vials measure zero, 45, and 90 degrees. The compact design further makes it suitable for use in difficult spots, such as between pipes and behind cabinet doors. Priced at $24.97 on Home Depot, it has 120 user reviews and a 4.7-star average with a 100% recommendation rate.
Users mentioned that it gives accurate readings and is pretty durable for long-term use. They also discussed that the levels are also easy to read, and the magnets are strong enough to hold securely onto ferrous surfaces.
Everyday Carry Internal Rechargeable Flashlight
If you are looking for a portable flashlight to carry along on worksites, the Everyday Carry Internal Rechargeable Flashlight from Milwaukee can be a good pick. It's sold for $119.96 on Home Depot for a pack of two. It can generate about 500 lumens of light output, enough to work in the dark and good to have in case there's a power outage.
It has three brightness levels — 500, 100, and ten lumens — and the battery lasts between 40 and 3.5 hours depending on the mode selected. There's also an on-board battery indicator that keeps you updated with the charge status. The flashlight is IP67-rated to make it safe against dust and water ingress and can also survive falls from up to four meters, according to the brand. It has a magnetic base for convenient placement along with a clip you can use to carry or mount the product. It holds a score of 4.5 from 234 user reviews.
Shockwave 6 in. Magnetic Drive Guide
A magnetic drive guide is a handy accessory that helps you align bits and fasteners with a drill or a driver with ease while extending your reach. The Shockwave 6 in. Magnetic Drive Guide is basically a magnetic holder that connects to your 1/4-inch. It comes with a number of compatible bits, including Philips, square, Torx, and slotted bits, and a laser-etched depth gauge that lets you manage the fastening depth.
Moreover, it has a Shockzone shank that can absorb the peak torque of an impact driver, so the tool can continue to work smoothly even in demanding applications. The drive guide is up for grabs on Home Depot for $11.97 and has 4.5 stars from 464 customers.
Multi-Nut Driver
The Milwaukee Multi-Nut Driver is another Milwaukee cordless power tool that can be used for an array of nut driving applications by pairing its magnetic hex shank with six sizes of nut-driver — 1/4-inch, 5/16-inch, 3/8-inch, 7/16-inch, 1/2-inch, and 9/16-inch. All the nut drivers can be stored on-board storage so you can quickly switch them out when needed. These drivers are color-coded and have high-contrast markings for easy identification of different sizes.
The Quik-Clear cleaning mechanism is supposed to help clear metal debris from the magnet in no time, plus the anti-peel cushion grip aids in firm handling. The tool's body is impact rated, to be safely used in various job environments. With a score of 4.5 stars based on 263 reviews and a recommendation rate of 91%, this multi-nut driver is on sale at Home Depot for $32.
Magnetic Headlamp and Task Light
With a rating of 4.1 from more than 360 Home Depot reviews, this $70 Magnetic Headlamp and Task Light is a rechargeable device that comes with a USB-C cable and four clips to clip it onto your hard hat. It can produce up to 450 lumens of brightness and can last for about 2.5 hours on the highest setting, and you can keep track of the battery levels via the on-board indicator light. There are three different light modes — flood, spot, and both — and both flood and spot have a low-light mode; plus, the light head can be rotated.
Moreover, the headlamp has a soft microfiber surface to ease contact with the skin. With an IP5 rating, the product comes with a built-in protection from water ingress, and the body can also survive drops from up to two meters. The head of the tool has three magnets, which means you can easily attach the light to a metal surface for hands-free use.
One of few Milwaukee tools under $100, this magnetic headlamp allows users to work in low-light spots, such as under a vehicle. According to customer reviews, the compact design and quick-detach magnetic mount always come handy.
Milwaukee Fastback Knife
The Milwaukee Fastback Knife makes for a mini tool that you can carry in your pocket all the time. It has a press-and-flip design that allows for one-handed opening and a tool-free blade change system. Moreover, the blade folds inwards into the dedicated storage slot. It is kept there thanks to a magnetic system.
Additionally, the knife can also come in handy for electricians, as it includes a wire stripper that can cut up to 10 gauge wires. The product is made with an all-metal body to endure jobsite use, plus there's a gut hook for extra versatility.
You can get this magnetic Milwaukee gadget on Home Depot for $17, where it sits at a 4.7-star rating based on 764 reviews. Customer reviews mention the tool is pretty durable and has a sharp blade. Since it's so cheap, this is also a great tool for new homeowners with a lot of cardboard boxes break open.
Milwaukee 9-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver
The Milwaukee 9-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-bit Driver is a driver with an all-metal ratchet. It comes with nine types of precision-machined bits that are stored inside the handle, for quick access. You can use these bits with compatible 1/4-inch hex tools, and according to the brand, they're compatible with power tools, too. They are also protected against rust and corrosion, thanks to the chrome-plated finish.
The handle has a comfortable grip and a magnetic bit retention system, which keeps the fasteners in place during action. Being a multi-bit screwdriver, it's bound to come useful in a variety of projects. Home Depot has the tool listed at $20, where it has 821 user reviews with an average of 4.8 stars.
Magnetic Rafter Square and Aluminum Framing Square
A set like the Magnetic Rafter Square and an Aluminum Framing Square is essential when taking accurate measurements for precise cutting. The tools are constructed with white laser-etched markings against a red background for high visibility and are made of reinforced aluminum for durability. The 7-inch rafter square contains magnets that let it stick to any metal surface for extra stability. It can be utilized for marking 45-degree and 90-degree angles.
Meanwhile, the 16x24-inch L-shaped framing square comes handy when working with bigger surfaces. On sale for $55.45 at Home Depot, these measuring tools have received 355 user reviews with an average score of 4.7 stars.
Methodology
In this list, we selected Milwaukee products that are built with some sort of magnetic mechanism enhancing their functionality, such as for holding fasteners and mounting on ferrous surfaces. Each of these magnetic Milwaukee products has at least 100 reviews and an average scores of 4.3-stars or above on Amazon or Home Depot. The vast majority has significantly more than 100 reviews.