Tesla Scores Deal To Help Double The US Electric Semi-Truck Fleet

Tesla announced its electric semi-truck back in 2017, but deliveries to its first customers are just about to start nearly a decade later in September 2026. On September 24th, Tesla held a launch event for the Semi at its manufacturing plant in Nevada, where it plans to build 50,000 Semis a year. It may seem like a lofty goal, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a pre-recorded video message that there is already a big waiting list for the Semi. At $290,000 for a Long Range Semi, it's predicted that Tesla will deliver 15,000 in 2026 at most.

One of those early customers includes Zero-Emission Truck Shipper-Carrier Alliance Leading Electrification (ZET SCALE), a shipper alliance with brands like Microsoft and PepsiCo that reportedly ordered 2,500 of the electric semis — the largest electric Class 8 order ever made in the U.S. Tesla's announcement made it sound as if it was providing all 2,500 of the trucks, but it's just the primary supplier along with other brands. The fleet of 2,500 electric trucks will be deployed in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, and other freight hubs over the next few years.

Said Dan Priestley, Director for the Tesla Semi Program: "We are proud to have been the primary selection in this RFP and look forward to giving shippers and carriers a new competitive edge."