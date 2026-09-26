Honda's Failing Rear-View Cameras Investigation Is Over, And Here's What They Found

If you own a Honda that has been recalled in 2026, then you know how frustrating the situation can be, especially as the automaker's problems continue to make headlines. But when it comes to one specific recall involving rearview camera failures, the NHTSA has finally closed its investigation. They found that the replacement wire harness installed under a 2022 recall was not expected to develop the same wear-related failure during a reasonable vehicle lifespan.

The NHTSA's Engineering Analysis covered 129,092 trucks and was prompted by questions about whether the recall repair would hold up over time. That concern actually stemmed from the original problem, which could cause the rearview camera's tailgate wire harness to wear down and break. This could happen after repeatedly opening and closing the tailgate. Honda's 2022 recall covered over 117,000 Ridgelines and called for the harness to be replaced with an improved part.

The NHTSA didn't open its own Recall Query until June 26, 2024, nearly two years after Honda's original recall action. That review was upgraded to an Engineering Analysis on February 11, 2025, as the agency continued examining whether the replacement harness could eventually experience the same type of failure. The NHTSA's findings mean that there is no additional action coming from this investigation, and it ultimately closed its Engineering Analysis.