5 Major Tech Brands That Are Owned By South Korean Companies

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Japan is often the first place that comes to mind when Americans think of countries with prominent tech brands in East Asia, but South Korea is also an important player in the industry. Several major tech companies underwent rapid expansion in the years following the devastation of the Korean War. Many of them started out small, but decades of government-backed economic development and investment in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing helped nurture their growth. This brought the country to the forefront of tech development, leading it to expand its reach and transform itself into a full-blown global tech powerhouse over the last few decades. South Korea is now home to a handful of the world's largest tech corporations, including big names with broad interests like Samsung and LG.

American consumers might already know some of the bigger South Korean companies that have their headquarters on the other side of the globe, but many would be surprised to learn about a few of the more Western-presenting brands that these companies own. Many of them are household names with logos emblazoned on boxes that you pass on the shelves every time you go shopping. Some of them have long histories as independent businesses that were established decades before they were purchased. In fact, it's fairly likely that you already have several tech gadgets and appliances from South Korean company-owned brands in your home without even realizing it.