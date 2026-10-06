How Much HP Can A 427 Small Block Engine Make & Did Chevy Ever Make One?

If you look through the long storied history of Chevy big blocks and small blocks, a couple of displacements will undoubtedly stand out. There's the venerable 350 small block crate engine used in dozens of GM products over the decades; the 327 famously used in second- and third-generation Corvettes; and the 454 big block that saw the limelight in Chevelles.

Another Chevy-associated displacement occasionally shows up if you're around GM engines enough: the 427 small block. You might be thinking, "Isn't anything over 400 cubic inches considered a big block?" Well, if we are talking about motors that Chevy manufactures, then yes. The largest displacement small block that Chevy offers is 383 cubic inches. Chevy does make a 427 cubic-inch V8, but it's classified as a big block, and therefore has some architectural differences compared to the small block.

Other engine builders like Blueprint Engines offer engines greater than 400 cubic inches, like a 427, that are still referred to as small blocks. Instead of using a Chevy big block cooling jacket, port setup, and general big block architecture, it uses the design typically reserved for small blocks. The benefit is that you can use Chevy small block parts with them. Power-wise, a naturally aspirated Blueprint 427 "small block" crate engine throws out 540 horsepower right from the shop. That number can, of course, go a lot higher if you decide that a supercharger is right for you.