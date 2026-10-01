The Highest Bird Strike Ever Recorded Involved A Critically Endangered Vulture

It's November 29, 1973, high above Abidjan, a city situated along the southern Atlantic coast of Côte d'Ivoire (also known as the Ivory Coast) in West Africa. A commercial airline — thought to be a four‑engine DC-8 — a plane that not only helped shape modern commercial flight but went supersonic before either the Concorde or Tupolev – was cruising at around 37,000 feet. Suddenly, it hit something that caused one of the engines to flame out. Fortunately, the plane was able to land safely.

Officials inspected the damaged engine and found the remnants of a tail, neck, breast, and assorted feathers. After consulting with the U.S. National Museum of Natural History, it was determined that the plane had struck a Rüppell's Griffon (Gyps rueppellii), an endangered type of vulture native to Africa. It can have a body length of 3.4 feet and a wingspan up to 8.5 feet, weighing as much as 20 pounds. This is large bird that can live up to 50 years, and a modified protein in its body allows it to fly at altitudes with lower pressure and much less oxygen.

This unfortunate incident made the Rüppell's Griffon the highest-flying bird on record (according to Guinness World Records). It also became the highest altitude at which a bird collided with an aircraft; the prior record was recorded when a Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos) hit a plane at 21,000 feet between Battle Mountain and Elko, Nevada, on July 9, 1962. If the Mallard name sounds familiar, that's because it's the most common duck living in the Northern Hemisphere.