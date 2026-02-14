Neither Concorde Nor Tupolev: This Was The First Airliner To Go Supersonic

It would make a great Jeopardy question — what was the first airliner in the world to reach supersonic speeds? Many people would likely answer the Concorde, the distinctive and sleek supersonic passenger jet operated by AirFrance and British Airways. In this case, Jeopardy contestants would receive a "no, I'm sorry, that's incorrect," likely to the surprise of many. Others might guess the Tupolev Tu-144, but in reality both this Russian supersonic jet and the Concorde debuted years after another passenger airliner broke the sound barrier: the DC-8.

The Douglas DC-8 first took to the skies in 1958, and it quickly became a workhorse for both passenger and cargo flights. There are only a handful left flying today, but make no mistake, the DC-8 helped shape the modern age of commercial flight. It could move up to 259 passengers and boasted four engines, with a typical cruising speed of 556 mph. Supersonic speed is faster than the speed of sound, measured at about 768 mph at sea level, so how did the DC-8 achieve such a speed in 1961?

The story, which was shared with Smithsonian Magazine in 2011, is pretty incredible, and it includes more than one record-breaking feat. On August 21, 1961, a test pilot for Douglas named William Magruder, along with a copilot, a flight engineer, and a flight test engineer, took off from Edwards Air Force Base in a bid to show the world that the DC-8 could break the sound barrier and survive. They succeeded, but not without a few scary moments.