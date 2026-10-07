What Does MMSI Stand For In Boating?
A worthy vessel is a must for anyone who lives for the freedom that open waters provide. If you've entered the ranks of the hardcore boaters of the world, however, you've likely learned that purchasing and maintaining a vessel is expensive, and that owning and operating one can get complicated quickly.
There are several boating rules and regulations that you need to be acquainted with before you even put your boat in the water the first time. Once you're on the water, learning the ins and outs of open water buoys is just a small part of what you need to know to keep you and your passengers safe and informed. In regards to keeping safe, that is one reason to ensure your vessel has a dedicated MMSI.
MMSI is an acronym that stands for Maritime Mobile Service Identity. In essence, an MMSI serves as a sort of nine-digit phone number for your boat. Unique to a vessel's radio or navigational equipment, it can be used to instantly identify a boat in communications. Like a phone number, an MMSI allows ships to contact each other directly rather than broadcasting on open channels, ensuring safe and secure communication. Similarly, during a distress call, the number is transmitted to aid not only in pinpointing the location of the vessel in trouble, but ensuring rescuers have certain identifiable details about the vessel itself.
What to know about your boat's MMSI number
Given the potential importance of an MMSI number in boating, you're probably assuming that one is required for any boat hitting the water. That is not the case, as MMSIs are only mandatory fixtures for certain vessels. That list includes all commercial vessels; personal crafts operated by anyone looking to moor or dock their boat internationally; and any ship that is equipped with a DSC (Digital Selective Calling)-ready VHF radio or an AIS (Automatic Identification System) transponder.
If your boat fits any of those parameters, you will have to set about getting an MMSI for the vessel on your own, as its maritime gear does not have the number automatically assigned. The numbers are regulated, however, with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) managing them in the U.S. and the the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in Geneva managing them internationally.
The good news is that, depending on your boating habits, obtaining the number may not cost a thing, as members of BoatUS and other such organizations may qualify for a free MMSI if they are not traveling internationally. Otherwise, it may cost about $25 to secure one, which isn't too steep a price to pay for a little peace of mind. For international boaters, the fee could range up to $220. The good news is that the fee covers your MMSI for a 10-year licensing term. If you so desire, you can apply for your MMSI directly through the FCC. You can also do so via other authorized bodies in your region.