What's The Thickest Grade Motor Oil And Which Engines Can Use It?

Back in the day, engines weren't built with quite as exacting standards and tolerances as they are today. The standard for most cars was 10W30, which simply doesn't work in today's high-tech engines that require much thinner oil to lube those bearings properly. What's more, today's engines don't require as much oil.

Six of the SAE's 14 grades are considered thinner, low-temperature oils aimed for winter use and marked with the letter "W." The other eight are thicker, high-temperature oils, best used in the summer or under hot engine operating conditions. These lack a "W" on the label. The first number before the "W" signifies cold-weather viscosity. A lower number means it pumps easier when cold. The second number (after the W) indicates the oil's viscosity at the operating temperature. The higher the number, the thicker the oil, and the better it'll retain film strength while hot. Since thicker oil doesn't transfer heat as well as thinner oil, engine temperatures will rise and may lead to faster oxidation and sludge buildup. So yes, using thicker oil in older engines can have some big downsides.

Single-weight (aka monograde or single-grade) oils have just one number, like 10W or SAE 30. Those with two numbers — such as 5W-30 or 15W-40 — are considered multi-weight (or multi-grade) and are well-suited to work in both hot and cold environments. It's critical to understand these motor oil classifications and use the oil explicitly recommended in the owner's manual for the machine or vehicle you're operating. However, if you need to use one in a pinch that's plus or minus a grade, it likely won't cause irreparable harm to the engine.