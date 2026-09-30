Why The World Still Relies On Coal For Electricity

Here's a fact to consider: Coal, by itself, is responsible for the production of more electricity than any other energy source on the planet. This is despite coal's negative effects on both the climate and human health. Compared to natural gas, coal gives off almost twice the amount of CO2 per BTU. The particulate matter it gives off causes as many as 52,000 deaths each year in the U.S., and the country with the most coal power plants in the world is not even the U.S.

The reality about coal is this: It is inexpensive, especially if you don't focus on its impact on the environment and people's health. The infrastructure for moving it from mines to customers has long been in existence. Plus coal can be found in numerous places worldwide, making it accessible and easily transportable to most places it would be used. This is why even though the U.S. usage of coal for electricity has declined from 50% to less than 30%, thanks to natural gas from shale becoming less expensive than coal, its use in other parts of the world is rising. China burns 50% of the world's coal output each year.

Another coal-related issue is the number of new coal power plants recently built. These are located in places like the Philippines, Indonesia, and other Asian locations. With a 40-year service life, it is unlikely that these plants will be shut down earlier than that.