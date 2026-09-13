Not The US, Not India: This Country Has The Most Coal Power Plants In The World

Picture coal production and most people would think of power plants in either U.S. or India. The U.S. has had a long-standing reputation since it's the country burned more coal than anybody else for most of the 20th century, an era that's basically shaped the history of America's power grid. India is also thought of pretty often since it's enormous, growing fast, and known for leaning on the stuff. However, neither country burns the most coal in the world right now.

According to Global Energy Monitor, China is actually the country with the biggest coal habit in the world, running running roughly 1,195 coal-fired power stations as of July 2025. To put things into perspective, that's more than four times India's total. Counting buildings only paints part of the picture, though, since Chinese plants also skew large. At any given moment, China's coal fleet can generate around 1,194 gigawatts of electricity, five times America's capacity. India also has more capacity than the U.S., at roughly 250 gigawatts, which rounds out the top three. Behind them sit Japan, South Korea, Russia, Germany, and Poland, each of which has genuinely large coal fleets. China hasn't always led this list, though. Its lead was reportedly built across the 2000s and 2010s. In comparison, coal generation in U.S. peaked in 2007 and began tapering off afterward. Since then it's fallen by two thirds.