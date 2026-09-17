China's Coal Generation Has Stopped Growing In Half The Country – Here's Why

China consumes the most electricity of any country in the world, totaling more than 10 trillion kWh in 2025. For reference, that's over double the total consumption of the U.S. To meet its vast power demands, China has invested in both renewable energy sources and in fossil fuel power plants. The country's largest solar farm is far larger than any solar farm that has been built in America — and it has had some unexpected positive effects on its surrounding environment — and it has also invested heavily in wind power.

Until recently, these investments have primarily supplemented China's fossil fuel power stations rather than replaced them, but a recent report by Ember Energy suggests that a switch from fossil fuels to renewables is now starting to take place. Coal is still the main fuel source for the country's fossil fuel power plants, but in 2025, coal generation did not increase in more than half the country for the first time in a decade.

This wasn't because overall electricity demand decreased, but rather because the pace of new renewable projects was fast enough to cause a drop in demand for fossil fuel-generated electricity. Increasingly, China's diverse array of manufacturing industries has prioritized switching to electric power, but that power is now coming from greener sources rather than simply ramping up coal production.