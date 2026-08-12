How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Replace One Coal Power Plant?
Similar to calculating the number of solar panels needed to power your home, determining how many solar panels would be required to replace a coal plant is a complicated question. It's a common belief that, compared to the relatively steady energy production of a coal plant, solar panels only produce power when the sun is shining. However, this is largely a renewable energy myth that needs to be dispelled. Coal and other fossil fuel plants likewise face disruptions that see them inactive 12 percent of the time.
That said, a useful way to frame this question is to pick a specific coal plant size. Let's use a 500-megawatt coal plant, which is a mid-sized plant in the U.S. If you compare raw nameplate capacity, and you assume modern 500-watt solar panels, you'd need about 1,000,000 panels just to match 500 megawatts at a single moment. That's the easy part. The harder part is replacing the coal plant's actual energy output over a full year, because the coal plant can run at a much higher utilization level (also known as capacity factor) than solar. This is just the amount of energy a plant generates compared to how much it could generate if it ran at 100 percent capacity.
A capacity-factor comparison makes the gap clearer. U.S. utility-scale solar has averaged in the mid-20 percent range in recent years, while coal plants in the U.S. operated at a 43 percent capacity factor in 2023, according to the Southern Renewable Energy Association. So, to replace the same annual electricity production from that 500-megawatt coal plant, you would likely need substantially more capacity than the solar plant's rated output suggests.
The question of scaling energy production
That scale also explains why land use becomes a major issue. Utility-scale solar projects often require several acres per megawatt of capacity, so replacing a coal plant with solar can mean building a massive array spread across a very large site.
Even if our theoretical solar farm could technically match the coal plant's output, it may also need battery or grid upgrades to smooth out the gaps for when the sun isn't available. That's why "replace" in the power sector rarely means swapping one facility for another on a one-to-one basis.
A more realistic way to think about it is that solar farms can help the environment by replacing a coal plant's energy, but not with the same footprint or delivery. As redevelopment examples show, coal-to-solar transitions often involve pairing solar with storage and planning for land, transmission, and reliability needs at the same time. So, while the exact panel count depends on the plant's size and the panel wattage, the bottom line is consistent: Replacing one coal power plant with solar takes an enormous array, and often a broader clean-energy package to make it work.