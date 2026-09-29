How To Clean Your Refrigerator With Baking Soda

There are few appliances in the kitchen that are as vital in use or more frequently visited than the trusty old refrigerator. Given the amount of foot traffic that appliance sees, and the fact that it tends to hold foods and liquids that splash, drip, and stick to fingers, it hardly comes as a shock that the fridge can get messy quickly.

That's true no matter what brand of refrigerator you choose to buy. There's no set schedule for cleaning a refrigerator, but if its interior and exterior need freshening up, you can do it without heavy-duty chemicals like bleach. In fact, an item you almost certainly have in your kitchen can do the job, since baking soda is generally regarded as a first-rate cleaner and deodorizer, which is why it works so well at killing smells in kitchen sink drains.

Just FYI — you can also use baking soda to clean your washing machine if need be. You will, of course, need to be careful when using it to clean that machine or a refrigerator, as baking soda is a mild abrasive. For that reason, avoid using it to clean any refrigerator with a fingerprint-resistant coating, as abrasives can damage the coating. If your fridge is coating-free and messy, cleaning it with baking soda is pretty easy.