Should You Clean A Refrigerator With Bleach?

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While many experts expect refrigerators to last over a decade, you can extend their lifespan by using and caring for them properly. Apart from configuring it the right way, like organizing your food and setting it at the right temperature, you also need to clean it. By cleaning your refrigerator, you can spot issues before they become problems and keep your food from being contaminated by bacteria. But aside from creating a routine, what you use to clean your refrigerator also matters.

Although bleach is a common household cleaner, it has its share of cons when used on kitchen appliances. When mixed with a common citrus-based ingredient, limonene, the bleach mix could produce toxic chemicals that can cause health problems in people and animals. Given this, it's unsurprising that many refrigerator manufacturers, like LG, say you should never use bleach to clean their refrigerators.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can use bleach to clean a refrigerator, but only under certain conditions. First, it's meant to be an add-on after you've already wiped it down with something else, like soapy water. Second, you need to heavily dilute the bleach at a ratio of 1 tbsp per gallon. However, it's still best to follow your manufacturer's recommendations, since they know the materials best. But how exactly does it impact your appliances?