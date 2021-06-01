FDA yet again warns public not to drink bleach as COVID-19 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration is once again going after a company it says is promoting chlorine dioxide products as ways to treat, prevent, or otherwise cure COVID-19. The agency has sent a warning letter to OCLO Nanotechnology Science, which says that both it and the FTC reviewed a website and social media account used by the company.

Among other things, the FDA claims OCLO has been offering chlorine dioxide as ‘unapproved and misbranded’ COVID-19 cures and prevention products in the US via an eCrater storefront. The agency says in its letter, “We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of any unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19.”

The FDA claims the company has been offering products that include OCLO 3000 (Gotero) – Immune Booster and Antiviral, an aqueous solution that contains 3000ppm of chlorine dioxide. The FDA’s letter alleges that OCLO has sold this product with the claim that, among other things, it “can be used to combat a large number of viral infections including COVID-19.”

This isn’t the first time the FDA has gone after a company for selling products marketed without approval or authorization as a way to prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19. The agency maintains a growing list of sellers accused of selling ‘fraudulent’ COVID-19 products, and it has been warning the public not to drink chlorine dioxide or sodium chlorite products for years.

These products are sold under various names and with various marketing claims. The FDA notes that chlorine dioxide is a ‘powerful bleaching agent’ and that it is used as a disinfectant. Drinking the substance can lead to severe health problems, including severe dehydration, deadly low blood pressure, liver failure, and more.