What Do Velocity Stacks Do On A Motorcycle?

Motorcycles have a lot of different parts on them, from breather bolts on Harley-Davidsons to handlebar risers. Some are optional and customizable, while others aren't, which is why no motorcycle is universally comfortable for every rider straight from the factory or dealership floor. This is also why it helps to figure out what size motorcycle is best for you. That being said, one of the more interesting motorcycle parts is a velocity stack. You'll often find them on modern motorcycles, and if you've ever noticed a trumpet-shaped intake on a performance bike's carburetor or throttle body, you already know what they look like.

Also called an intake trumpet or air horn, a velocity stack is a flared tube that attaches to the air intake on an engine. Its main job is to improve and manage the engine's airflow. Instead of air rushing in through a sharp opening, the velocity stack's flared end smooths the path from the calm air outside to the fast-moving air inside the intake. The result is more air getting into the engine with less resistance. Combined with the right fuel, this extra air intake translates to an increase in power.

Additionally, due to the smoother airflow, velocity stacks can give you a better throttle response. Plus, they will notably change the sound of a motorcycle, giving you a loud and aggressive roar from the intake. Interestingly, changing how long the velocity stack is has different effects. For instance, shorter stacks allow for higher RPMs, which is great for top-end power. On the other hand, longer stacks build more midrange torque. Either way, velocity stacks are a great tuning tool, enabling various driving styles.