How To Know What Size Motorcycle Is Best For You

There's a wide range of available new motorcycles these days. There are so many bikes, in fact, that there's likely one that will fit just about every rider and every scenario. From tiny, barely street-legal mini bikes all the way up to ultra-heavy, continent-crossing cruisers and everything in between, motorcycles come in every shape and size. Even within several different motorcycle segments, there are different engine sizes that will suit different needs. Sport bikes, for instance, often come with 600cc, 750cc, 1000cc, and even 1200cc engines, and just about everything in between. Obviously, this can make picking the right-sized bike a tough task.

Assessing your needs should start with assessing your skill level. Typically, the safest motorcycles for new riders are the smaller ones with limited power. Smaller, less powerful bikes tend to be a bit less expensive up front, and they get better fuel economy, all of which should be helpful for new riders.

Because larger bikes are more expensive and more powerful, they're also typically more expensive to insure. It's also important to be honest with yourself about the kind of riding you plan on doing. If you don't want to spend any time on the highway, there's no need for a big bike with lots of power. The dimensions, features, and price are all big parts of the selection process, so we've broken those down to help you narrow down your search.