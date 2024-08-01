How To Clean A Motorcycle Engine: A Step-By-Step Guide

We're going to need to get a few tools and utilities together for a detailed motorcycle engine cleaning. Some of these things can be found around the house, but others may necessitate a visit to your local automotive or hardware store.

The simplest implements you'll need are a couple of clean buckets — one to hold water and soap and one for just water — an automotive-safe sponge, a soft-bristled scrubbing tool, and a few microfiber cloths. There's going to be a lot of water splashing around here, so you might want to put on some clothes that you don't mind getting dirty and clean your bike in a place you don't mind getting wet.

In addition to the basics, there are a few more specific utilities you'll want, including a compressed air sprayer (either a tool or can), a bottle of car-cleaning shampoo, a box of sealable plastic bags, and spray cans of degreaser, rubber protectant, and polish. You can find lots of good brands of car soap online or at an automotive store, but just make sure you dilute it in water before using it. If the plastic bags seem like an outlier, there's a good reason to have them: protecting the delicate components of the engine that may not be receptive to water and scrubbing.