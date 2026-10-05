What Does A Stop Stick Do To Tires & Can They Be Reused?

A long police chase can be one of the most unpredictable events on the road and it can lead to major property damage as well as serious personal injury. But one device being used by law enforcement to help stop these dangerous high-speed pursuits is the Stop Stick; this device is designed to let the air out of a tire without causing the kind of sudden blowout that could make a vehicle uncontrollable.

The Stop Stick has a spike-and-quill assembly that penetrates the rubber of a tire on contact. The spike tip then separates from the quill as the tire continues to roll, leaving an opening that allows air to escape. The result is a controlled release of air that typically causes the tire on a passenger vehicle to deflate in around 20 to 30 seconds. Each three-foot Stop Stick has 36 quills arranged in three rows, giving it several points of contact with the tire.

Once a Stop Stick has been used, however, it cannot be reused. That's because any Stop Stick that has been hit by a vehicle is no longer considered fully functional and should be replaced. Users also cannot attempt to repair, dismantle, or open the device, meaning a damaged stick is not something that is easily fixed and put back into service. That said, if a deployed Stop Stick did not come into contact with a vehicle, it can be reused, but only after it's been fully inspected for damage.