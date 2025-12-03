NC Police At A Loss As Mysterious 'Tire-Puncture Devices' Litter County Road

It's no secret that driving around comes with plenty of hazards that are potentially detrimental to your health as well as your vehicle's. Icy patches during winter can cause traction loss, deep rain puddles can lead to hydroplaning, and debris from all over can threaten your tires. It's not uncommon to spot rocks, branches, trash, and the like on the road, forcing drivers to think on their feet to keep their tires in good shape. This is exactly the type of quick thinking that drivers in Macon County, North Carolina, have unexpectedly had to practice as of late, with several tire-puncturing devices appearing on a roadway in the area.

As reported by WSPA 7News and other outlets, obstacles described only as "tire-puncturing devices" have mysteriously appeared at various spots on a Macon County road. It's said that these devices were intended solely to puncture drivers' tires. They're distinguished by their arrowhead-like shape, as seen in the images posted by the Macon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. The Sheriff's Office also mentioned that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has stepped in to investigate and help remove these devices. Motorists are urged to alert law enforcement if they see or encounter them while driving.

Whether you live in Macon County or elsewhere, there are things you should keep in your car in case you get a flat tire. You should also familiarize yourself with the proper procedure for dealing with a flat tire, should one or more of yours be suddenly taken out.