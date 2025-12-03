NC Police At A Loss As Mysterious 'Tire-Puncture Devices' Litter County Road
It's no secret that driving around comes with plenty of hazards that are potentially detrimental to your health as well as your vehicle's. Icy patches during winter can cause traction loss, deep rain puddles can lead to hydroplaning, and debris from all over can threaten your tires. It's not uncommon to spot rocks, branches, trash, and the like on the road, forcing drivers to think on their feet to keep their tires in good shape. This is exactly the type of quick thinking that drivers in Macon County, North Carolina, have unexpectedly had to practice as of late, with several tire-puncturing devices appearing on a roadway in the area.
As reported by WSPA 7News and other outlets, obstacles described only as "tire-puncturing devices" have mysteriously appeared at various spots on a Macon County road. It's said that these devices were intended solely to puncture drivers' tires. They're distinguished by their arrowhead-like shape, as seen in the images posted by the Macon County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. The Sheriff's Office also mentioned that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has stepped in to investigate and help remove these devices. Motorists are urged to alert law enforcement if they see or encounter them while driving.
Whether you live in Macon County or elsewhere, there are things you should keep in your car in case you get a flat tire. You should also familiarize yourself with the proper procedure for dealing with a flat tire, should one or more of yours be suddenly taken out.
What to do in a tire puncture situation
Ideally, these tire-puncturing devices littered on a roadway in Macon County will be removed and made a thing of the past soon. In the meantime, and for the sake of general road safety, it's worth going over what one should do if one or more tires are punctured while driving. Once tipped off by the sound of running something over, a tire pressure light turning on, or a tire suddenly making an unusual and concerning sound, don't continue driving if you don't have to. You should slowly come to a stop in a safe area. You want to ensure that you pull over somewhere you can easily and safely move around the vehicle.
At this point, put the vehicle into park, turn on your hazard lights, and step out. You'll now want to check all four tires thoroughly to determine how many have been damaged and to what extent. If only one is losing air and you're comfortable doing so and have the necessary tools, you can remove the problem tire and swap it out. You will either have a donut or a spare tire in your trunk, though it's important to know their limitations. There are big differences between donuts and actual spare tires, especially as it pertains to how long, how fast, and in what conditions they're safe to drive on. Of course, calling a tow truck can get you out of this jam, too, albeit with some waiting around. Even when the tire-damaging devices are removed from Macon County roads, the danger of tire punctures remains present everywhere. Knowing what to do in such a situation is key to keeping yourself and your vehicle safe.