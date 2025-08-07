One Of The Longest Police Chases Ever Lasted 16 Hours - Here's What Happened

In October 2016, New Zealand police across the South Island had been pulled into one of the longest, wildest car chases the country had ever seen. It all started quietly at 1 a.m. in the small town of Stoke near Nelson, New Zealand, and believe it or not, the driver was just 20 years old and sitting behind the wheel of a blue Subaru station wagon, possibly a heavily modified twin-turbo Legacy, though the details of any vehicle modifications have never been confirmed publicly. Over nearly 16 hours and roughly 720 kilometers, he led police on a day-long cat-and-mouse pursuit that stretched across South Island.

The chase zigzagged through major cities like Christchurch and Dunedin and swept across highways and roads. The suspect was so desperate to evade the police that he was flying through the towns at breakneck speeds. In fact, witnesses in Palmerston recalled the Subaru blazing by at what they guessed was between 180 and 200 kilometers per hour, a shocking speed when the local limit is just 50 kmh. It was as if someone was witnessing an iconic car chase scene from a classic movie.