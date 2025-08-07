One Of The Longest Police Chases Ever Lasted 16 Hours - Here's What Happened
In October 2016, New Zealand police across the South Island had been pulled into one of the longest, wildest car chases the country had ever seen. It all started quietly at 1 a.m. in the small town of Stoke near Nelson, New Zealand, and believe it or not, the driver was just 20 years old and sitting behind the wheel of a blue Subaru station wagon, possibly a heavily modified twin-turbo Legacy, though the details of any vehicle modifications have never been confirmed publicly. Over nearly 16 hours and roughly 720 kilometers, he led police on a day-long cat-and-mouse pursuit that stretched across South Island.
The chase zigzagged through major cities like Christchurch and Dunedin and swept across highways and roads. The suspect was so desperate to evade the police that he was flying through the towns at breakneck speeds. In fact, witnesses in Palmerston recalled the Subaru blazing by at what they guessed was between 180 and 200 kilometers per hour, a shocking speed when the local limit is just 50 kmh. It was as if someone was witnessing an iconic car chase scene from a classic movie.
Reckless driving and multiple breakaways
Police even tried to stop the car three times during the early hours. However, each attempt was quickly called off when the driver's behavior became too dangerous. Incidents like these clearly justify the introduction of rules like NOTS, which keep the drivers' behavior in check. Reports described the Subaru overtaking vehicles on double yellow lines, which is one of the strict no-passing zones, and flying through small towns with complete disregard for traffic laws. Every time officers caught up, the risk to the public forced them to pull back. According to the official statement, "Police followed the vehicle for a short time, but the motorist's driving was deemed too dangerous for the matter to continue."
Despite the risks, the chase resumed whenever conditions allowed. In Palmerston, a man named Ricky James was refueling at a Z petrol station when the car tore past. "She was pretty full on," he said in an interview with Stuff. "It would've been going about 180 to 200 clicks off the clock". James, like others, believed the Subaru had undergone serious performance upgrades. "They (police) had no chance to catch up," he added.
The final push to Waikouaiti
The chase finally ended in Waikouaiti, just outside Dunedin. And after nearly 16 hours on the run, the driver ditched the car near Matanaka Drive and tried escaping on foot. But police, along with a dog unit, tracked him down and made the arrest. Locals said patrol cars were swarming the area. The man faced charges for driving without being legally permitted and evading the police.
The chase, which began before sunrise and ended close to 5 p.m., left a lasting impression. Firstly, it stood out for spanning most of New Zealand's South Island — however, its duration, intensity, and obviously the danger it posed to the civilians made it even more unforgettable. The story gained major media coverage across New Zealand, but thankfully, despite the extreme speeds and reckless driving, no one was injured during the incident. New Zealand had certainly never seen a pursuit quite like this one.