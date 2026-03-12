More Police Are Adopting 'Grappler' Tech To End Car Chases Before They Begin

The most iconic car chases in movie history are both thrilling and fun, thanks to crazy stunts and hard-hitting collisions. But in reality, they're dangerous for everyone involved, and can not only result in thousands of dollars of damage, but also serious injury, or worse. That's why police departments around the U.S. are increasing their usage of a device that can help nip these chases in the bud.

Known as the Grappler Police Bumper, this device mounts to the front fender of a law enforcement vehicle. Activating it deploys a strong net that wraps around the rear tire of the vehicle directly in front of the officer. The net brings the fleeing car to a safe and controlled stop, reducing the likelihood of damage or serious injury. The net is reusable and only takes a few minutes to reload. As of 2024, around 40 to 50 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. were using the Grappler. More have joined the party, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan PD, the Kane County Illinois Sheriff's Department, and the Frisco PD in Texas, all starting to use the device in 2025 and 2026.

In February 2026, Splendora police in Texas used the device to end a high-speed car chase, as reported by outlets including Fox 26 Houston. The chase began after a driver fled from a traffic stop, reaching nearly 90 mph in the moments that followed. After the Grappler was successfully deployed, the car was brought to a quick stop. There were no injuries to the officer, the suspect, or the passengers in the fleeing car.