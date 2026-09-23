4 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In September 2026
Building a home tool kit can be an expensive proposition, especially when power tools enter the mix. A basic kit should include the essentials such as a hammer, screwdrivers, a tape measure, pliers, and more. A cordless drill will simplify many projects, but if you're planning some serious DIY or home renovations, you'll want to add more power. A nail gun, power wrench, sander, and some type of powered saw can simplify a world of projects. You'll also need to invest in batteries and chargers for these types of tools, however, which can add to the cost.
Whether you're simply replacing one tool or equipping a new home workshop, you're probably on the lookout for a good deal. Lowe's often offers sales and discounts throughout the year. You may have missed the Labor Day sales, but the big box home store still has plenty of discounted options available this month. Here are four deals you may not want to miss, and remember, if you're a member of the MyLowe's Pro Rewards program, you receive a few extra perks like same-day delivery.
Craftsman cordless drill
A cordless drill is endlessly useful, from home repairs and DIY tasks to heavier construction projects. This versatile tool is portable, even up and down ladders, and many offer interchangeable batteries with other power tools. In September, Lowe's is offering this Craftsman 20-volt 1/2-in Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill for $79, representing a savings of 38% off its normal price of $129. This drill is being sold in a set that also includes one lithium-ion battery and one battery charger.
The cordless drill is made to go where larger drills can't, so you may want to consider it if you're working in a small space. With the 6.2-inch tool head length, it's 25% shorter than other popular cordless drills, and weighs a little over 2 pounds. It has a built-in LED light and can drill up to 77 holes per charge. The battery takes approximately two hours to fully recharge, and is compatible with other tools in the Craftsman line, including outdoor tools such as string trimmers and leaf blowers. If you want to purchase an extra battery, Lowe's is also offering $40 off the V20 battery alone, on sale for $49.
The drill is also compatible with Craftsman's VERSATRACK organization system, which includes belt clips and other accessories that are sold separately. Both the drill and the battery have a limited three-year warranty.
Kobalt Metric and standard (SAE) Mechanics Tool Set
Even if you rarely open the hood of your own car, a mechanic's tool set offers a versatile set of tools for home repairs and DIY projects. While many modern items use metric sizing, older outdoor power equipment, plumbing, and even appliances made in America use standard (SAE) hardware. A mechanics tool set with both, like this kit from Kobalt, means you'll always have the right tool on hand.
This kit, which includes a molded plastic case for easy tool storage, is on sale for $99 at time of writing, a savings of more than 30% off the original price of $149. The 302-piece set includes 1/4-in, 3/8-in, and 1/2-in drive sockets, ratchets, more than 100 SAE and metric tools, 36 bit drivers, hex keys, a magnetic driver handle, and more. All tools are chrome-finished for easy cleaning, and the case includes a latched top and two secure drawers. The entire set of tools is covered by Kobalt's lifetime guarantee.
Klein Tools 6-Pocket Tool Pouch
If a full tool belt feels like too much, a smaller pouch is a great option for carrying a few tools on the go. The Klein Tools 6-Pocket Pouch is 50% off and on sale for $9.99. It attaches to any belt that is 2.5-inches wide or smaller, and can also be used with Klein's MODbox Mobile Workstation.
The included belt clip pivots 30 degrees so that the pouch will move with you and not dump your tools on the floor. The six pockets can carry a variety of tools and there's also a loop for your tape measure. The pouch is made from heavy-duty nylon and is only available in black with gray and orange highlights. Interested buyers should note that this pouch is not made to attach to suspenders, and of course tools are sold separately. The pouch gets mostly positive reviews, though some buyers did note that the belt clip is prone to breaking under weight.
Kobalt 25 -Pieces Hex key set
Another offering this month from Kobalt is a 25-piece assorted metric and standard hex key set. If you're asking yourself what the heck a hex key is, you may also know these little tools as Allen wrenches. They often come in the box with ready-to-assemble furniture such as bookshelves and office desks. They are small hand tools shaped like the letter L that fit into six-sided screws and bolts. They are easy to lose or simply throw away, but you may need them later to tighten up loose screws. They are also used in electronics, appliances, automotive work, and more.
This three-pack of full-size folding hex keys is on sale for $11.98. The Metric set includes 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 mm sizes; the SAE kit includes 5/64, 3/32, 7/64, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32 and 1/4-inch sizes; and the Star kit includes T9, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30 and T40 sizes. The handles are made of textured plastic overlaid with rubber for a secure grip, and this set is offered with Kobalt's lifetime guarantee.