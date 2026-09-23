4 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In September 2026

A cordless drill is endlessly useful, from home repairs and DIY tasks to heavier construction projects. This versatile tool is portable, even up and down ladders, and many offer interchangeable batteries with other power tools. In September, Lowe's is offering this Craftsman 20-volt 1/2-in Keyless Brushless Cordless Drill for $79, representing a savings of 38% off its normal price of $129. This drill is being sold in a set that also includes one lithium-ion battery and one battery charger.

The cordless drill is made to go where larger drills can't, so you may want to consider it if you're working in a small space. With the 6.2-inch tool head length, it's 25% shorter than other popular cordless drills, and weighs a little over 2 pounds. It has a built-in LED light and can drill up to 77 holes per charge. The battery takes approximately two hours to fully recharge, and is compatible with other tools in the Craftsman line, including outdoor tools such as string trimmers and leaf blowers. If you want to purchase an extra battery, Lowe's is also offering $40 off the V20 battery alone, on sale for $49.

The drill is also compatible with Craftsman's VERSATRACK organization system, which includes belt clips and other accessories that are sold separately. Both the drill and the battery have a limited three-year warranty.