What Kind Of Damage Can Starter Fluid Do To A Diesel Engine?

Proper diesel engine maintenance doesn't just involve staying on top of basic upkeep tasks. If you own a vehicle with a diesel engine, and you'd prefer to keep that engine in good condition, you should also know what can damage it. For example, if your engine won't start easily, particularly in cold weather, your impulse might be to grab a can of starter fluid. But don't make this mistake; although there may be exceptions in which it's safe to apply starter fluid to a diesel engine, generally, this error can cause serious damage.

One of the main problems with diesel engines and starter fluid (also known as starting fluid or ether) is that it's easy to ignite. This is a volatile quality in any circumstance. In fact, starting fluid's inflammability is one of the reasons it's often considered something that should never be applied to any type of engine in excessive quantities.

In a diesel engine, the fact that starting fluid can easily ignite is especially hazardous. As the piston compresses the air, heating it up, the rise in air temperature can cause starter fluid to ignite and detonate early. The force of this detonation may thus be absorbed by the piston and other components. This can result in various types of damage to a diesel engine.