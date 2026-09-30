What's The Difference Between Freestanding And Integrated Appliances?

Aesthetics may be the top reason someone would lean in the direction of integrated appliances for their kitchen. When the appliances are built directly into the cabinetry, they can match the existing interior design style perfectly. With freestanding appliances, there's no guarantee the design of those appliances will naturally blend with that of the kitchen.

More than aesthetics comes into play here. For example, the cabinetry that hides integrated appliances can also muffle the noise they make. Thus, integrated appliances may offer a quieter and cozier kitchen in addition to one that appeals to your visual design choices.

That's not to say freestanding appliances don't offer benefits worth keeping in mind. First, freestanding appliances can be moved much more easily. They may be ideal if you think you'll ever move houses or substantially redesign your kitchen in the future. In either of those circumstances, it can help to have appliances that aren't permanently installed into the space.

The fact that freestanding appliances aren't integrated into the surrounding structure means it's often easier to access their various surfaces and components when they need service. Essentially, freestanding appliances make maintenance and repair easier.

To some extent, you might assume that freestanding appliances offer greater flexibility in terms of overall options. That's not necessarily the case, though; with both freestanding and integrated appliances, homeowners typically have a range of options from which to choose. That said, it's still important to identify the features that are important to you in kitchen appliances to confirm you're choosing a style that supports those features. Be aware that you can also plan for a hybrid kitchen that combines both freestanding and integrated appliances.