What's The Difference Between Freestanding And Integrated Appliances?
Designing a kitchen involves certain unique challenges. Although you want a kitchen to feel as warm and inviting as possible, ultimately, it's a functional space. Your goal may be to strike a balance between comfort and practical usefulness. This requires considering a range of factors and details. For example, you may need to decide whether you prefer integrated or freestanding appliances. Neither option is universally superior, as both offer their own particular advantages.
Integrated appliances are exactly what they sound like. They're embedded into the cabinetry, and are often hidden, as their facades may mimic the appearance of said cabinetry. Freestanding kitchen appliances, on the other hand, are separate finished units. Choosing which style is right for your kitchen is easier when you evaluate the basic pros and cons of each.
It's always helpful to conduct general research when purchasing new appliances for your kitchen. Along with learning about which brands are most worth your money, you can also learn about which brands of kitchen appliances you should avoid based on consumer experience.
Integrated vs. freestanding kitchen appliances: factors to consider
Aesthetics may be the top reason someone would lean in the direction of integrated appliances for their kitchen. When the appliances are built directly into the cabinetry, they can match the existing interior design style perfectly. With freestanding appliances, there's no guarantee the design of those appliances will naturally blend with that of the kitchen.
More than aesthetics comes into play here. For example, the cabinetry that hides integrated appliances can also muffle the noise they make. Thus, integrated appliances may offer a quieter and cozier kitchen in addition to one that appeals to your visual design choices.
That's not to say freestanding appliances don't offer benefits worth keeping in mind. First, freestanding appliances can be moved much more easily. They may be ideal if you think you'll ever move houses or substantially redesign your kitchen in the future. In either of those circumstances, it can help to have appliances that aren't permanently installed into the space.
The fact that freestanding appliances aren't integrated into the surrounding structure means it's often easier to access their various surfaces and components when they need service. Essentially, freestanding appliances make maintenance and repair easier.
To some extent, you might assume that freestanding appliances offer greater flexibility in terms of overall options. That's not necessarily the case, though; with both freestanding and integrated appliances, homeowners typically have a range of options from which to choose. That said, it's still important to identify the features that are important to you in kitchen appliances to confirm you're choosing a style that supports those features. Be aware that you can also plan for a hybrid kitchen that combines both freestanding and integrated appliances.
Choosing between integrated and freestanding kitchen appliances
The above points don't cover all the factors you might account for when deciding whether to install freestanding or integrated appliances in your kitchen. For example, while integrated appliances offer a more cohesive design, that doesn't mean they always make a kitchen look "better." Sometimes, a freestanding appliance can serve as a distinct visual focal point that ties the space together. That's just one example of the type of nuance that can influence your opinion on a given style of appliance.
What's most important to remember is that this is a personal decision. What's right for one homeowner may not be ideal for another. Your own ideas about what makes a kitchen serve its purpose are most important.
Just don't forget about the value of doing research. Now's a good time to look into refrigerator brand rankings or information on dishwasher brand reliability reviews, depending on your needs. Equipping yourself with the right knowledge will help you make the right design choices for you and your kitchen.