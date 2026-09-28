How To Clean Your Keyboard Using Slime (And Whether It's A Good Idea)

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Of all the things that come to mind when cleaning a keyboard, slime is not one that immediately surfaces for me. And it certainly would not be one I would register high on my list of cleaning agents worth trying. The idea of taking a sticky, gelatinous glob and smashing it into my beloved Keychron Q1 Pro borders on sacrilege for me. After all, you wouldn't clean a Ferrari with a car wash brush, would you? Perhaps I'm being a bit dramatic, as I have it on good authority that this is supposed to work, and I'm nothing if not humble. So, I'm doing it for science – I'm doing it for you, dear readers.

Keyboard cleaning slimes – better known as cleaning gels – are a pliable, putty-like substance intended to grab any loose dust, dirt, or hair trapped in your keyboard. The gel effectively molds into the spaces around the keys, absorbing debris sitting at the bottom. Some find this method preferable to compressed air or electronic dusters. Compressed air is inherently wasteful and doesn't go very far, and can often just blow debris into different parts of the keyboard, like underneath the key stems. Electric air dusters can be a good investment, but that depends on if you want to spend the money to buy a good one.

The slime I'm looking at here is the most popular choice on Amazon, which is the ColorCoral Cleaning Gel. It has a solid price history of being between $6.99 and $7.99 for a 160 gram container, and has a 4.1 rating spanning 57,000 reviews. While the company doesn't mention the ingredients in the product listing, it does claim it's non-toxic and biodegradable. So, let's clean a keyboard with slime and see if it's a good idea.