What Does PFD Stand For In Boating & Is It The Same As A Life Jacket?

Boating safety is all about preparation. You need to ensure your vessel is equipped with certain boating items and tools before venturing out. Gear that can help you and your passengers stay afloat if an accident occurs should always be a top priority. However, confusion regarding the relevant terminology might cause you to wonder whether your boat is properly stocked. For instance, maybe your boat has sufficient life jackets for everyone onboard. Is that the same as a boat having the right PFD for everyone?

PFD stands for Personal Flotation Device. Per the U.S. Coast Guard, a PFD can consist of a life jacket. However, a life jacket isn't the only form a PFD can take. For example, another type of PFD the Coast Guard recognizes is a ring-shaped buoy that can be thrown to someone in the water.

Generally, PFDs are buoyancy aids. A life jacket is just one version of a PFD. To qualify as a PFD, a buoyancy aid needs to undergo evaluation and testing via a laboratory with proper Coast Guard recognition. Standard ring buoys are the only exception, as they can qualify as PFDs as long as they satisfy certain legal criteria.