The Back Pressure Myth Harley-Davidson Riders Still Believe

If you're a Harley-Davidson rider, you've probably heard this one before: Your engine needs back pressure if you want more power. That's wrong, but it sure sounds logical. Presumably, if a motorcycle loses low-end torque with open pipes, then it'd gain it back with a more restrictive muffler. That's the assumption, but it's not quite right. To bust this myth, let's break down what happens to exhaust pressure inside the system during valve overlap the short window of crankshaft rotation in a four-stroke Harley-Davidson engine when both the intake valve and the exhaust valve are open at once.

Adding extra back pressure makes it harder for gas to exit the exhaust, but that ignores the other part of an efficient exhaust system: the intake. With valve overlap, a properly timed negative pressure wave can help pull out any residual exhaust gas at the same time as it takes in a fresh intake charge movement. That's what's known as scavenging, and it's not the same thing as intentionally creating more static pressure in the exhaust.