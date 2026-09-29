The Back Pressure Myth Harley-Davidson Riders Still Believe
If you're a Harley-Davidson rider, you've probably heard this one before: Your engine needs back pressure if you want more power. That's wrong, but it sure sounds logical. Presumably, if a motorcycle loses low-end torque with open pipes, then it'd gain it back with a more restrictive muffler. That's the assumption, but it's not quite right. To bust this myth, let's break down what happens to exhaust pressure inside the system during valve overlap the short window of crankshaft rotation in a four-stroke Harley-Davidson engine when both the intake valve and the exhaust valve are open at once.
Adding extra back pressure makes it harder for gas to exit the exhaust, but that ignores the other part of an efficient exhaust system: the intake. With valve overlap, a properly timed negative pressure wave can help pull out any residual exhaust gas at the same time as it takes in a fresh intake charge movement. That's what's known as scavenging, and it's not the same thing as intentionally creating more static pressure in the exhaust.
Why the myth has stuck around for so long
Drag pipes are one of the most likely explanations as to why this myth has been repeated for so long. A Harley with a very open exhaust can lose torque in the lower and middle portions of the RPM range, but if a rider slaps on a more restrictive muffler, they'll see that torque curve improve. The assumption, then, is that the added restriction is what caused the improvement, but that assumption treats the exhaust system as nothing more than a pipe for fumes to spew out of, which isn't accurate.
All you've actually done is alter the exhaust system's geometry. That's naturally going to have an influence on how pressure waves travel through the system and return toward the exhaust valve. Change a variable of the exhaust system, you've changed the conditions of the engine during valve overlap. The gain you're seeing from the new muffler is less about back pressure and more about improving wave timing and scavenging. Mathematically, the positive gains are coming from improved efficiency in the exhaust system... not explicitly the back pressure.