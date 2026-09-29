4 Ryobi Tool Combo Kits Cheaper Than Their Individual Price Tags
In most cases, you're going to spend a fair amount of money to build a power tool collection. However, depending on the brand, you may end up spending less. For instance, Ryobi is one of the more budget-friendly of the major tool brands out there, even if for the lower price you're getting less than professional quality tools. Still, for the at-home DIYer, these tools will get the job done without breaking the bank. This is especially true if you can score a Ryobi combo kit, which often means spending less per item than you would individually.
In addition to its lone tools and batteries, Ryobi sells combo kits through sources like its own website and its main retail partner, Home Depot; you won't find these tools at Lowe's or other big-box retailers. These are not only great for building out a collection and ensuring you have everything you need in one shot to run your tools, but they're a great way to save money on what you need. Oftentimes breaking down these kits to their individual components leads to seeing the price of each item drastically reduced. This makes buying a kit all the more tempting, even if you don't necessarily need every piece included.
Of the numerous Ryobi combo kits out there, several will offer you more bang for your buck than piecemeal buying would. These examples show just how far these combo kit discounts have the potential to take you.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-tool combo kit
It's not the most extensive or impressive combo kit Ryobi sells, but it ticks some basic essentials off of the power tool shopping list. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-tool combo kit includes a cordless drill-driver, circular saw — one of many Ryobi tools perfect for cutting — two 18V 1.5 Ah batteries, and a charger, along with a work bag to keep everything secure. As of publication, Ryobi has this bare bones set listed for $179.00, which may seem like a lot for so little stuff. However, when you break this kit down piece by piece, you quickly realize that this isn't that bad of a deal.
Starting with the included drill, product number PCL206, this model by itself goes for $64.00 through the Ryobi website. Next is the circular saw, PCL500, which is listed at $89.00, while the battery model PBP002 goes for $44.97 — $89.94 for the pair. These items alone total $242.94, blowing far past the cost of this kit. Without completely disregarding the model PCG002 charger that costs $34.97, if you opted to piece together this set instead of pay the $179.00, you'd pay a whopping $277.91 once your order was placed. Not only is this significantly more, but you wouldn't even get the work bag, making the value of the kit even higher in comparison.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP brushless 2-tool combo kit
Again keeping things lean item number-wise, there's another two-tool combo kit Ryobi offers that's an excellent deal for what you pay. This is the 18V ONE+ HP brushless 2-tool combo kit, which includes a brushless drill-driver, brushless impact driver, two 18V 2Ah high-performance batteries, a battery charger, and a work bag specifically adorned with the ONE+ HP brushless logo. To get all of this, you have to pay $199.00. While that may seem a tad steep, considering the benefits of Ryobi's brushless motor technology and the cost to part this kit out, it's actually set at a reasonable price point.
Beginning with the tools, we have the PBLDD01 drill-driver, which has since been discontinued by Ryobi for individual sale. Be that as it may, the PBLID01 impact driver is still around and it costs $99.00. One of the 18V 2 Ah batteries costs $89.00, so you're looking at $178.00 for the pair this combo kit includes. The charger costs $34.97, bringing the total for the still-available Ryobi items to $311.97. Between receiving a drill-driver that's unpurchaseable through Ryobi on its own and saving over $100 at checkout, it's no stretch to say that you're getting your money's worth with this combo kit.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-tool combo kit
Bumping things up a bit, you could go for a slightly larger and more varied Ryobi kit, assuming it suits your needs and budget. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 4-tool combo kit packs a bit more punch, featuring a cordless drill-driver, impact driver, circular saw, LED work light, an 18V 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah battery, charger for said batteries, and a Ryobi-branded work bag to top it all off. The Ryobi website has all of this listed for $249.00, which is objectively a lot of money to drop all at once. Still, it beats trying to collect all of these pieces on their own and pay full retail price every time.
Much like the previously discussed kit, the included drill-driver is model number PCL206 and it retails for $64.00. The circular saw, PCL500, is also the same at $89.00, as is the PBP002 battery at $44.97. New additions are the impact driver, model PCL235, at $59.00, the model PCL660 work light at $29.97, and the 4.0 Ah PBP005 battery for $99.00. All totaled up, these items amount to a final cost of $385.94, so you'd theoretically spend over $100 more for all of these items if you didn't buy everything as part of a combo kit. This total also lacks the included charger and the work bag, again bolstering the value of the one-and-done combo kit.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ 10-tool combo kit
The aforementioned kits go a long way in supplementing an existing Ryobi collection, but what if you want to start one from scratch and cover as many bases as possible? That's where something like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 10-tool combo kit can come in. For $679, it includes a drill-driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, jigsaw, LED light, nailer, random orbit sander, angle grinder, multitool, and more. Overall, $679.00 is no small investment, but looking at this set on a tool by tool basis, it quickly becomes a possible addition to the list of Home Depot finds that are no-brainers at their price.
It doesn't take much to leave that $679.00 price tag in the dust. The model PCL660 work light is $29.97, the 1.5 Ah battery model PBP002 costs $44.97, the circular saw, PCL500, runs $89.00, and the pair of 4.0 Ah PBP005 batteries total $198.00. That already brings us to $361.94, and we've barely scratched the surface. Digging deeper into this kit, the PCL525 jigsaw is $79.00, the PCL406 sander is $59.97, the PCL430 multitool is $79.00, and the PCL515 reciprocating saw is $89.00. We're now up to $668.91, so with the addition of the PCL445 angle grinder for $59.97 and PCL206B drill-driver for $64.00, we're up to $792.88. That total would go much higher if the accessory costs were totaled up and the discontinued tools like the brad nailer were included as well.