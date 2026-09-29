4 Ryobi Tool Combo Kits Cheaper Than Their Individual Price Tags

In most cases, you're going to spend a fair amount of money to build a power tool collection. However, depending on the brand, you may end up spending less. For instance, Ryobi is one of the more budget-friendly of the major tool brands out there, even if for the lower price you're getting less than professional quality tools. Still, for the at-home DIYer, these tools will get the job done without breaking the bank. This is especially true if you can score a Ryobi combo kit, which often means spending less per item than you would individually.

In addition to its lone tools and batteries, Ryobi sells combo kits through sources like its own website and its main retail partner, Home Depot; you won't find these tools at Lowe's or other big-box retailers. These are not only great for building out a collection and ensuring you have everything you need in one shot to run your tools, but they're a great way to save money on what you need. Oftentimes breaking down these kits to their individual components leads to seeing the price of each item drastically reduced. This makes buying a kit all the more tempting, even if you don't necessarily need every piece included.

Of the numerous Ryobi combo kits out there, several will offer you more bang for your buck than piecemeal buying would. These examples show just how far these combo kit discounts have the potential to take you.