Lexus LBX Morizo RR Caught Up-Close, But Just How Extreme Will This Hot Hatch Go?

Toyota has churned out a string of rally-bred performance cars under the stewardship of its chairman Akio Toyoda, who is known to go racing under the alias "Morizo." The GR Yaris was the first to hit European and Japanese dealerships in 2020, with the excellent American-market GR Corolla following shortly after. In 2024, Toyota launched a third model with the same underpinnings, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR, which served as a more premium alternative to both Toyota-badged cars.

Toyota is now developing a new generation of the LBX Morizo RR, and SlashGear has obtained spy shots of the upcoming car at the Nürburgring. Camouflage hides some of the details, but the bodywork changes seem fairly subtle compared to the previous generation of the car. One of the main changes is the rear wing, which seems to have a more prominent lip than before. Near the exhaust, there are further bodywork tweaks, including the addition of what looks to be functional air vents.

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The roof of the car is also covered by camouflage, which suggests it might be made from a new material, potentially carbon fiber. Both the GR Corolla and GR Yaris already offer carbon fiber roofs as a way of keeping their weight to a minimum.

Hancock/SlashGear

The only major change that's visible in the interior of the prototype is a revised seat design, which features a more race-inspired look and new headrests. It's not clear yet whether the latest generation of the car will feature a stick shift, since the prototype is equipped with an automatic transmission but the previous generation was available with both transmission types.