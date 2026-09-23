Lexus LBX Morizo RR Caught Up-Close, But Just How Extreme Will This Hot Hatch Go?
Toyota has churned out a string of rally-bred performance cars under the stewardship of its chairman Akio Toyoda, who is known to go racing under the alias "Morizo." The GR Yaris was the first to hit European and Japanese dealerships in 2020, with the excellent American-market GR Corolla following shortly after. In 2024, Toyota launched a third model with the same underpinnings, the Lexus LBX Morizo RR, which served as a more premium alternative to both Toyota-badged cars.
Toyota is now developing a new generation of the LBX Morizo RR, and SlashGear has obtained spy shots of the upcoming car at the Nürburgring. Camouflage hides some of the details, but the bodywork changes seem fairly subtle compared to the previous generation of the car. One of the main changes is the rear wing, which seems to have a more prominent lip than before. Near the exhaust, there are further bodywork tweaks, including the addition of what looks to be functional air vents.
The roof of the car is also covered by camouflage, which suggests it might be made from a new material, potentially carbon fiber. Both the GR Corolla and GR Yaris already offer carbon fiber roofs as a way of keeping their weight to a minimum.
The only major change that's visible in the interior of the prototype is a revised seat design, which features a more race-inspired look and new headrests. It's not clear yet whether the latest generation of the car will feature a stick shift, since the prototype is equipped with an automatic transmission but the previous generation was available with both transmission types.
Some mechanical changes are also likely
Lexus is yet to confirm what will be under the hood of the new LBX Morizo RR, but it's likely to be the same G16E-GTS 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine as before. The previous car also borrowed its electronically-controlled full-time all-wheel drive system from the GR Yaris, and that system is very likely to make a return in the latest generation too.
Earlier in 2026, Toyota unveiled the GR Yaris Morizo RR, and the changes made to that car hint at what we can expect to see from its Lexus counterpart. The Yaris received unique suspension that was developed at the Nürburgring, and given that the latest prototype was spotted at the same circuit, it's fairly safe to assume that the LBX Morizo RR will have been given similar treatment.
Another new addition for the GR Yaris Morizo RR was "Morizo mode," which set torque distribution between the front and rear wheels to 50:50. It replaced the gravel mode that was available on the base car. There's no word yet on whether the Lexus will receive a similar new mode. Some of the more extreme modifications of the Yaris, like the motorsport-inspired rear wing and steering wheel, don't appear on the Lexus prototype.
Much like the previous generation, production of the LBX Morizo RR is likely to be limited in number and restricted to specific markets. Unfortunately, American enthusiasts will probably have to add it to the already-expansive list of cool cars they miss out on, since neither the regular LBX nor its platform sibling the Yaris are sold stateside.