4 Common Problems With Cylinder Deactivation

One of the more curious inventions of the automotive industry is something called cylinder deactivation. Essentially, when under light load, an engine will shut down some of its cylinders. When a driver is only placing a partial load on an engine, efficiency drops by up to 15%, according to research by engineers at the Brno University of Technology published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews. This is because the amount of fuel being used just to keep the motor operating is actually greater than the amount going toward propulsion. In that situation, deactivating some cylinders will reduces the amount of fuel used and boost efficiency.

Cylinder deactivation isn't a recent development. It actually goes back to the 1905 Sturtevant, which allowed the driver to stop half the cylinders on its V6 engine. However, the technology didn't get much attention again until GM launched a new engine in the early 1980's Cadillac Eldorado with what it dubbed a "V8-6-4 powerplant," like three engines in one. Today, there are a slew of cylinder deactivation systems across the industry, including dynamic fuel management (DFM), variable cylinder management (VCM), multi-displacement system (MDS), and Camtronic, to name a few.

However, this technology can also introduce some potentially pricey problems under the hood. Some implementations have been plagued with excessive oil consumption, increased carbon deposits, vibration and noise, and lifter issues. It's also received mixed reviews from drivers, as Hemi owners are deleting this feature, even though it's costing them fuel. And this is hardly the only example of drivers wanting this technology out of their vehicle.