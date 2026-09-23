The US Navy's Next Frontier Is The 'Unexplored Seafloor'

The U.S. Navy is no stranger to the surface of our oceans, and indeed, its fleet of submarines means this familiarity extends to the murky depths. However, traditionally the submarine fleet's roles include surveillance and deterrence, missions that involve spending much of their operational time trying to avoid the seafloor. This is beginning to change. As noted by Naval News, the U.S. Navy has begun to treat the seafloor not as something to avoid, but as a new battle space. This raises an interesting point — what is there on the seafloor that the Navy feels strongly enough about to consider it as its next frontier?

As it happens, there are solid reasons why the Navy is converting one of its future submarines to become an "elite seabed warfare" vessel. The USS Baltimore is the submarine in question; the Virginia-class submarine is expected to be completed by 2036. It was a recent job posting that suggested that one of the U.S. Navy's deadliest submarines is being redesigned to operate in the Navy's "new frontier." In the listing, potential candidates were invited to apply for a position as a systems engineer test lead to work on converting the submarine's role to that of a seabed warfare platform.

While the seabed itself is of little interest to the navy, the undersea data cables that keep the internet alive are, as are the oil and gas pipelines that are also routed along the seafloor. While about 70% of damage to these cables can be attributed to accidents, there are several reports of state-backed sabotage. It's this sensitive and critical infrastructure that the Navy's new program is being designed to protect.