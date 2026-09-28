Who Makes Thor Appliances And Where Are They Manufactured?

Though perhaps too much of a newcomer to make our ranked list of every major refrigerator brand, Thor has established itself as a manufacturer of high quality, professional-grade fridges and other appliances at a significantly lower price point than other premium brands.

Thor makes and sells its appliances under the Thor Kitchen brand based out of Southern California. It's a privately held, independent company that produces a wide range of kitchen equipment appliances, from gas and electric ranges to dishwashers, outdoor kitchen gear, and even wine coolers. While its products are designed in the U.S., they appear to largely be manufactured in China, often with components from other international sources.

The company's corporate headquarters is in the greater Los Angeles area, technically in Montclair but near Ontario and a smidge northeast of Anaheim, where some reporting has placed it. It emphasizes high-end design that resembles the aesthetic and functionality of professional kitchens (its fridges, for instance, do some of the things luxury fridges are capable of that conventional models lack like specialized wine storage) with lots of stainless steel and a focus on seamless integration.