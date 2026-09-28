Who Makes Thor Appliances And Where Are They Manufactured?
Though perhaps too much of a newcomer to make our ranked list of every major refrigerator brand, Thor has established itself as a manufacturer of high quality, professional-grade fridges and other appliances at a significantly lower price point than other premium brands.
Thor makes and sells its appliances under the Thor Kitchen brand based out of Southern California. It's a privately held, independent company that produces a wide range of kitchen equipment appliances, from gas and electric ranges to dishwashers, outdoor kitchen gear, and even wine coolers. While its products are designed in the U.S., they appear to largely be manufactured in China, often with components from other international sources.
The company's corporate headquarters is in the greater Los Angeles area, technically in Montclair but near Ontario and a smidge northeast of Anaheim, where some reporting has placed it. It emphasizes high-end design that resembles the aesthetic and functionality of professional kitchens (its fridges, for instance, do some of the things luxury fridges are capable of that conventional models lack like specialized wine storage) with lots of stainless steel and a focus on seamless integration.
Thor appliances are manufactured in China
Though the company's corporate structure largely lives in the United States, unlike these refrigerator brands that build their models in America, Thor's appliances are manufactured and assembled in China. According to an authorized Thor dealer, its ranges are built in China, though they're constructed with European and American components. Shenzhen Qiaoyi Industrial and Guangdong Hyxion Smart Kitchen, major Chinese manufacturers that specialize in residential appliances and outdoor kitchens, are major suppliers for Thor Kitchen.
Though final assembly may happen in China, like so many major appliance manufacturers, Thor relies on a global supply chain. Gas valves may be sourced in Spain and burners from Italy, while igniters arrive from the U.S. However, it's important to note that this info is drawn largely from a dealer's description, meaning that not every component in every Thor model comes from the countries listed. Suppliers and components may vary based on both the specific model and even across different production runs.