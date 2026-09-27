Not Sling TV Or Hulu: This Provider Tops JD Power's Live TV Streaming Rankings In 2026

As the cable TV industry continues its slow death, live TV streaming services have become solid alternatives, allowing users to watch cable channels without a long-term commitment and at a lower cost. For cord-cutters, Sling TV and Hulu are among the best live TV streaming services on the market. And as such, you'd expect either to top J.D. Power's live TV streaming rankings of 2026, but that couldn't be further from the truth. According to the 2026 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power, YouTube TV is the top dog in live TV streaming services. Per the survey, YouTube TV ranked top, scoring 643 points out of 1,000.

According to J.D. Power, this was enough for the service to retain its top spot for the fourth consecutive year. With a 643 score, the service outperformed the segment average, which stood at 627 in the study. After YouTube TV, Sling TV clinched second position with 625, while Hulu followed closely in third, with 622 points. DirecTV was ranked fourth (593 points), while Fubo rounded out the top five with 585 points. The survey measures customer satisfaction with their current live TV provider and is based on a variety of factors.

It considers user perception of factors such as value for money, quality of service, trust, ease of doing business, and problem resolution. That means customers are generally more satisfied with YouTube's live TV streaming service than the alternatives. The 2026 study was conducted by collecting responses from 33,137 subscribers between August 2025 and July 2026.