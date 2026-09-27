Not Sling TV Or Hulu: This Provider Tops JD Power's Live TV Streaming Rankings In 2026
As the cable TV industry continues its slow death, live TV streaming services have become solid alternatives, allowing users to watch cable channels without a long-term commitment and at a lower cost. For cord-cutters, Sling TV and Hulu are among the best live TV streaming services on the market. And as such, you'd expect either to top J.D. Power's live TV streaming rankings of 2026, but that couldn't be further from the truth. According to the 2026 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study by J.D. Power, YouTube TV is the top dog in live TV streaming services. Per the survey, YouTube TV ranked top, scoring 643 points out of 1,000.
According to J.D. Power, this was enough for the service to retain its top spot for the fourth consecutive year. With a 643 score, the service outperformed the segment average, which stood at 627 in the study. After YouTube TV, Sling TV clinched second position with 625, while Hulu followed closely in third, with 622 points. DirecTV was ranked fourth (593 points), while Fubo rounded out the top five with 585 points. The survey measures customer satisfaction with their current live TV provider and is based on a variety of factors.
It considers user perception of factors such as value for money, quality of service, trust, ease of doing business, and problem resolution. That means customers are generally more satisfied with YouTube's live TV streaming service than the alternatives. The 2026 study was conducted by collecting responses from 33,137 subscribers between August 2025 and July 2026.
What do users and experts say about YouTube TV?
YouTube's live TV streaming service costs $82.99/month, so it's definitely not cheap, but it still comes out on top in customer satisfaction according to the survey. But what do other experts and users say about the service? According to experts at CNET, YouTube TV is the best live TV streaming service overall because of its channel portfolio, easy-to-use interface, cloud DVR, and reliability. PC Mag also ranks the service as a top option, citing its excellent channel lineup, sports viewing features, intuitive interface, and robust DVR features. However, it lists the platform's steep price as one of its biggest downsides, although the site also offers cheaper genre-based packages.
CableTV.com as well as Tom's Guide also recommend the service as the best option overall despite its hefty price. However, user reviews of YouTube TV are mixed. On Trustpilot, for example, the service doesn't have a good standing with users. As of this writing, it has an average TrustScore of 1.3 out of 5 from 207 reviews. Users on the site highlight several issues that have negatively affected their experience, including steep monthly prices, price hikes, and ads in content.
Considering Trustpilot's TrustScore places more weight on recent reviews, some of the platform's low ratings appear to have been posted toward the end of 2025, when the platform lost some key channels, such as ESPN, ABC News, and NatGeo. On Reddit, some say YouTube TV can be worth it depending on where you live. Others vouch for the sports package, while some consider it pricey. Of course, there are several cheaper YouTube TV alternatives that you can consider so you don't have to stick with it.
Live TV streaming services are cheaper and better than cable
Overall, the survey shows that customers are more satisfied with live TV streaming services than with traditional cable or satellite TV. According to the study, customers are much less satisfied with cable, with the segment's average score at 549 out of 1,000 vs. 627 for live TV streaming. Verizon's Fios topped the list in the cable/satellite segment for the second consecutive year with a score of 586, followed by Spectrum with 564. Although live TV streaming maintained its lead in customer satisfaction, the survey shows cable improved while live TV streaming lost points compared to 2025.
In the 2026 survey, cable gained 18 points in customer satisfaction, while the live TV streaming segment lost 3 points. That trend has been happening since 2024, according to J.D. Power. Carl Lepper, a senior director at J.D. Power, says "traditional TV providers have steadily improved customer satisfaction every year since 2024 by strengthening their value proposition and improving affordability perceptions." That said, cable has plenty of catching up to do, with the top service, Verizon Fios, barely beating the fifth live TV streaming service in customer satisfaction.
Generally, live TV streaming services are considered cheaper, and the survey did put that into perspective, revealing that you can save $41 per month on average if you skip cable. And that's despite live TV streaming services raising prices by about $5 per year.